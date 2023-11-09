Miami Heat
Heat announce Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks with sprained right ankle
Miami Heat

Heat announce Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks with sprained right ankle

Published Nov. 9, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET

Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle, meaning the Miami Heat are going to be without their leading scorer this season for at least the next seven games and most likely even longer.

Herro got hurt in Miami's win at Memphis on Wednesday night. He returned to Miami on Thursday, was examined by team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harlan Selesnick, and the diagnosis of a Grade 2 sprain followed soon afterward.

Herro — Miami's leading scorer at what would be a career-best 22.9 points per game through the season's first eight contests — will be in a walking boot for 10 days, re-evaluated in two weeks and a return-to-play timetable isn't likely to be finalized until then.

"Right when it happened, I felt it and I kind of knew mentally," Herro said after Wednesday's game. "I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle and I'm like ‘Yeah, that'll be it.' So, I actually told the bench ‘I'm done.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the second time in 2023 that Herro will miss significant time after simply trying to make a routine basketball play.

The ankle sprain came on a play Wednesday where he attempted a floater in the lane — one of his go-to shots — and landed on the foot of Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. And back in April, Herro dove for a loose ball late in the first half of Game 1 of Miami's first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, breaking his hand on that play.

[Related: Miami Heat sign Udonis Haslem, but this time as a vice president]

The broken hand kept Herro out for the remainder of Miami's run to last season's NBA Finals. This time, it'll be at least seven games; if Herro's ankle needs three weeks to heal, it'll be a 10-game absence.

"We'll get him back when we get him back," Heat captain Bam Adebayo said. "Biggest thing for him is getting healthy and being able to stay at that high level he's been at."

Herro was averaging 25.3 points entering Wednesday, his average dipping after scoring six points in eight minutes against the Grizzlies.

Miami plays seven of its next eight games on the road, starting with a contest at Atlanta on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from Miami Heat Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas to miss at least two weeks with sprained ankle

Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas to miss at least two weeks with sprained ankle

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes