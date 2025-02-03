National Basketball Association Rockets, Spurs top best Kevin Durant trade partners in potential Suns swap Updated Feb. 3, 2025 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Phoenix Suns are hovering around NBA Play-In Tournament contention with three players who are all making at least $49 million this season. That said, could Kevin Durant be had for the right price?

While a trade is reportedly unlikely, the Suns are "listening" to offers for the superstar before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The 36-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging 26.9 points per game this season, while shooting 52.5/40.5/82.7. Durant scores as well as anybody in the sport. He can play in isolation, shoot off the dribble and force the issue at the rim. Durant can still be the No. 1 scorer or at least 1B on a contender.

The thought of the Suns trading Durant, who's in the third season of a four-year, $194 million deal, just two years after sending a haul to the Brooklyn Nets to make him the co-face of their franchise sounds wild. But so did the idea of the Dallas Mavericks sending Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, as did the idea of De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine being involved in the same trade — and not being directly traded for each other, at that. Anything can happen in this sport — literally, anything.

Here are three ideal trade destinations for Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bet you didn't expect the Heat to be one of the teams. Jimmy Butler wants a new home, and the Heat want to find him one. To date, though, they're still together, and chances are the Heat will get underwhelming trade offers for Butler. Instead, how about the Heat trade for Durant, attempting a last-ditch run at a championship?

Miami could send Nikola Jović, Kel'el Ware, Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier and two future first-round draft picks to Phoenix for Durant and cash considerations. The Suns get two compelling players on rookie deals in Jovic and Ware, future draft capital and potentially more picks by rerouting Robinson and/or Rozier.

Durant would be quite the upgrade for a team that has dipped its toes into the star trade waters but come up short of late (e.g. Damian Lillard in 2023). Durant, Butler, first-time All-Star Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would form an overwhelming quartet of players who can handle the rock, with the bulk of that group being able to consistently score in isolation and carry a substantial scoring burden. It's also a group of players with a plethora of postseason experience.

That said, the Heat may prefer to just let the light go out on the Butler era, and the Suns may prefer a trove of future first-rounders over multiple young players who have already shown what they're capable of. Plus, having to emphasize the dollar signs to make this trade work could make executing the trade as stressful as negotiating it.

Adam Silver shares plans to boost NBA ratings and drive fan engagement

What's better than a team making a blockbuster trade? A team making two blockbuster trades in a span of four days, of course! Victor Wembanyama is a one-of-one, and he's now paired with an All-Star-caliber point guard and a dynamite scorer in Fox. Throw Durant in-between the two stars, and the Spurs have an elite scoring trio with three players who can score in a variety of ways. What would be unique about this trio is that it's three players at vastly different career points; Durant is 36, Fox is just entering his prime and Wembanyama is only 21.

San Antonio could send Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Blake Wesley, two future unprotected first-rounders and two second-rounders to Phoenix for Durant. The Suns get two immediate starters with an upward trajectory, a former first-rounder in Wesley and respectable draft capital on top of it. In the aftermath of this move, the Spurs still have the emerging Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie and scrappy Jeremy Sochan, among others. San Antonio's theoretical Big 3 would be surrounded by young, developing scorers. Following the trade deadline, the Spurs could raid the buyout market, adding veterans to further supplement a young core.

What could stop this trade from taking place, though, is the Spurs feeling they need to take a breather after swinging a blockbuster deal for Fox and preferring to trade away their depth for a player in their late 20s, as opposed to someone who, while still sensational, is likely within five years of retirement in Durant.

Will LeBron take a backseat with Lakers acquiring Luka Dončić?

The Rockets have been stockpiling ammunition to acquire a player like Durant, who doesn't play his age. This is an opportunity for Houston to strike. Houston could send Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks and three unprotected first-rounders to Phoenix for Durant. The Suns get two former No. 3 overall picks in Sheppard and Smith, much-needed draft capital, and they could attempt to flip Brooks for more value.

It's an absolute haul for the Rockets to give up, but the time is now for a squad that's the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. In the aforementioned trade proposal, the Rockets move on from a handful of players whose long-term roles in Houston are murky, specifically Sheppard and Smith. Plus, they would still have a healthy amount of depth for the short term and plenty of assets to make another impact move in the offseason or ones that follow.

Upon arrival, Durant becomes the focal point of the Rockets' offense, taking some attention off Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. He gives an offense that, while respectable, needs some oomph. Outside of acclimation with his new teammates, Durant's game doesn't have to change with the Rockets. He can operate with the ball in crunch time, play to his strengths and be the veteran enhancement for a team that's ready to be a perennial contender. Moreover, Green can play with aggression off the dribble, which is where he's at his best, without burdening the bulk of the scoring load out on the perimeter.

Durant can also be a mentor for Amen Thompson, a fellow forward with a noticeable wingspan; Fred VanVleet can still serve as a composed floor general; Tari Eason can continue to progress; and any depth that's still needed can come on the buyout market. Durant makes the Rockets a legitimate NBA contender over the next two years and provides head coach Ime Udoka with rotation clarity.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant

share