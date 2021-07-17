History says Game 5 between Suns and Bucks will prove critical in NBA Finals

National Basketball Association
2 hours ago

It's all come down to this … kinda. 

Saturday, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will do battle in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the series knotted at two games apiece, each squad having held homecourt through the first four games. 

When it comes to the NBA Finals, of course, every win counts – but how critical is Saturday's Game 5 in a vacuum?

In short: Extremely.

Historically, with the NBA Finals tied 2-2, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time (21-8). Furthermore, the Finals team with homecourt advantage – in this case, Phoenix – is 20-9 in Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 (68.9%).

When the team with homecourt advantage loses Game 5 at home, however, things historically look bleaker heading into Game 6, with that team sitting at 4-5 in Game 6 on the road. 

While those numbers might seem to play into the hands of the Suns, it also puts pressure on Phoenix to emerge victorious. 

And with that, the pressure is squarely on the shoulders of 36-year-old Chris Paul, who is potentially staring his final chance at winning an NBA title directly in the eyes. 

By his standards, Paul laid an egg in Game 4, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting, coupled with seven assists, four rebounds and five turnovers. 

Still, Shannon Sharpe pointed out on Friday's "Undisputed" that the silver lining for Paul is that it's only up from here. 

"I'm sure when Chris Paul looked back at that film [of Game 4], he was like, ‘Man, was that me? Or was that somebody impersonating me? … I’m not supposed to play this bad in a situation like this.'"

Sharpe also added that he is leaning toward picking the Suns in Game 5, and Skip Bayless – reluctantly – agreed, but said he's "lost" in this series, mainly due to the up and down play of Paul. 

"The x-factor is that guy? … [The Finals] would have been a virtual done deal if Chris hadn't played that poorly and committed those atrocities of turnovers in the fourth quarter."

Skip and Shannon weren't the only two voices harping on Saturday's Game 5 hinging on superstar performances. 

Former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker said that in short, it's all about Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5, the two richest players on the floor who will be called make the money plays in crunch time.

The pressure is on in the desert. 

Let's see who can stand the heat. 

