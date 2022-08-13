National Basketball Association
Four reasons LeBron James shouldn't re-sign with Lakers Four reasons LeBron James shouldn't re-sign with Lakers
National Basketball Association

Four reasons LeBron James shouldn't re-sign with Lakers

1 min ago

The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason has been nothing short of eventful — full of trade talks, new hires, and conversations surrounding LeBron James' future with the franchise.

Coming off a lackluster season in which they missed the playoffs, the Lakers are looking to rebound with new head coach Darvin Ham and his fresh approach to running the team. While Ham seemingly has all the support from the Lakers organization, there's an uncertain but vital piece that hasn't been solidified: James, whose contract will expire after the 2022-23 season.

The four-time MVP is eligible to ink an extension now but has yet to do so. But Nick Wright, discussing the topic on his podcast, "What's Wright?", offered four reasons why James shouldn't sign anything yet.

1. Keep the pressure on Los Angeles

Ever since controversy blossomed around the Nets regarding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have been mentioned as a possible trade destination for the All-Star point guard, a move that would reunite LeBron with his former Cavaliers teammate. James re-signing too early could provide a sense of contentment for the Lakers.

"Maybe LeBron should re-sign with the Lakers, but there is no reason whatsoever for him to do it now," Wright said. "You want to keep the Lakers' feet to the fire on acquiring Kyrie and potentially winning this year."

2. Anthony Davis' injury concerns 

The eight-time All-Star has had an injury-riddled tenure with the Lakers. Davis has only played 76 of a possible 154 regular-season games over the last two seasons.

"What if Anthony Davis gets hurt for the third straight year?" Wright asked.

3. Uncertainty regarding Darvin Ham

Ham is ushering in a new identity with the Lakers, but with change at the top comes uncertainty. Though the organization and James seem to be optimistic, there's no way to tell the future direction of the Lakers under their new coach. 

"I like Darvin Ham," Wright said. "There's a chance that Darvin Ham's a disaster."

4. James could take less money

James will make $44.59 million in 2022-23. He could be willing to negotiate a deal where he'd take less money for the Lakers to gain quality assets for another title run sooner rather than later. As he enters his 20th season, the 37-year-old's playing window is obviously closing.

"There's also a chance LeBron does want to stay, and he just does it for less money," Wright said. "I see no upside to him signing the extension now. It doesn't mean he's leaving the Lakers, but I see no upside to him signing now."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?
National Basketball Association

Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?

1 day ago
NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
National Basketball Association

NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

2 days ago
Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots
National Basketball Association

Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots

3 days ago
LeBron James, Darvin Ham, Lakers on same page?
National Basketball Association

LeBron James, Darvin Ham, Lakers on same page?

3 days ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: LeBron James ranks No. 1
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: LeBron James ranks No. 1

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes