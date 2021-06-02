National Basketball Association
Brad Stevens takes over Boston Celtics' front office, Danny Ainge out Brad Stevens takes over Boston Celtics' front office, Danny Ainge out
National Basketball Association

Brad Stevens takes over Boston Celtics' front office, Danny Ainge out

1 hour ago

It's a big news day in Boston – and not because of a Celtics playoff win.

No, the Celtics' season ended Tuesday with a 123-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Then news broke Wednesday that current President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge will resign from his role with the team, and current coach Brad Stevens will become the new head of basketball operations.

Ainge, a former Boston player, has been with the Celtics since 2003. He engineered the "Big Three" of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen that led the Celtics to the NBA's best record and the championship in 2007-08. Following that season, he was named the NBA's executive of the year. 

In 2013, in one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history, Ainge swapped Garnett and Pierce, among others, for three Nets first-round picks. Ainge was then responsible for putting together the franchise's current young core featuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In all, the Celtics made the playoffs in 15 of Ainge's 18 seasons.

Stevens has been the head coach of the Celtics since 2013, when he left Butler to head to Boston and join the NBA's coaching ranks. He has led the team to the playoffs in seven straight seasons, but under his watch, the Celtics have never advanced past the Eastern Conference finals.

It was reported that the Celtics, led by Stevens, will begin a search for the franchise's next head coach.

NBA insiders offered some insight and perspective in the wake of the announcement.

For more up-to-date news on all things Celtics, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
No Anthony Davis? Big Problem.
National Basketball Association

No Anthony Davis? Big Problem.

No Anthony Davis? Big Problem.
With Anthony Davis in street clothes and LeBron's other teammates not doing enough, the Lakers look lost, Melissa Rohlin writes.
6 hours ago
Dame's Masterpiece
National Basketball Association

Dame's Masterpiece

Dame's Masterpiece
A 55-point performance by Damian Lillard wasn't enough to lift the Blazers to victory, but it created buzz across the NBA.
12 hours ago
NBA Playoffs Top Moments
National Basketball Association

NBA Playoffs Top Moments

NBA Playoffs Top Moments
The Nets moved on, the Lakers were pushed to the brink, and the Blazers fell despite a performance for the ages by Dame Lillard.
13 hours ago
The Origin of Dame Time
National Basketball Association

The Origin of Dame Time

The Origin of Dame Time
Damian Lillard's history of delivering in the clutch dates to his freshman season at Weber State, Yaron Weitzman writes.
13 hours ago
The Harden Dilemma
National Basketball Association

The Harden Dilemma

The Harden Dilemma
The Brooklyn Nets' offense is a problem for the rest of the NBA, and James Harden is at the root of it.
14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks