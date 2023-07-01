Damian Lillard reportedly requests trade from Trail Blazers, prefers Heat move
After weeks of speculation about his future, Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report from The Athletic on Saturday. Lillard, 32, was drafted by the Trail Blazers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
The Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are expected to pursue Lillard, according to multiple reports. However, Lillard is specifically seeking a trade to the Heat, The Athletic and Andscape reported.
This marks the first time Lillard has requested a trade away from Portland. Previously, Lillard had committed to seeing things through with the Trail Blazers, but he apparently has no interest in being part of the team's rebuild. The Trail Blazers were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and used it to draft guard Scoot Henderson.
Lillard is coming off arguably the best regular season of his NBA career. He averaged a career-high 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3/37.1/91.4 in a season that saw the Trail Blazers finish 13th in the Western Conference.
Lillard is a seven-time All-Star who has earned seven All-NBA honors and previously spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Trail Blazers. He's under contract through the 2026-27 season.
