National Basketball Association
Brunson scores 31, leads Mavericks past Jazz for 2-1 series lead Brunson scores 31, leads Mavericks past Jazz for 2-1 series lead
National Basketball Association

Brunson scores 31, leads Mavericks past Jazz for 2-1 series lead

3 mins ago

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points playing with a bruised back and the Dallas Mavericks — without the injured Luka Dončić — beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas, Maxi Kleber had 17 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 points, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:56 left for a 10-point lead.

Dončić has missed all three of the games in the series with a strained calf, with signs pointing to his return for Game 4 on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half for Utah. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 and Mike Conley had 21. The Jazz had won 11 in a row at home against Dallas.

Conley got the Jazz to 103-102, but Dinwiddie made two baskets and Brunson scored six points on three straight possessions to make it 113-104.

Brunson appeared to hurt his back midway through the second quarter when Royce O'Neale hit him full-speed from behind. He moved gingerly, rubbed his lower back and earned a technical on his way off the court complaining about a cheap shot.

But he shook it off and toyed with Jazz on a variety of drives to the baskets against several different defenders. Brunson now has 96 points in the three games of the series.

Once the Jazz finally matched the Mavericks and played without a center, the court opened up for Utah. Mitchell (18) and Bogdanovic (12) scored at will in the third quarter against a leaky Dallas zone. The Jazz made 14 of 18 shots and trimmed the lead to 97-91 entering the final period. The game was physical and chippy at times, featuring 60 fouls.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Grizzlies overcome 26-point deficit, take 2-1 lead over Wolves
National Basketball Association

Grizzlies overcome 26-point deficit, take 2-1 lead over Wolves

2 hours ago
Is Joel Embiid most skilled center since Hakeem Olajuwon?
National Basketball Association

Is Joel Embiid most skilled center since Hakeem Olajuwon?

5 hours ago
NBA odds: First-round lines, picks, results
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: First-round lines, picks, results

5 hours ago
Are Kevin Durant's shooting woes a sign of fatigue?
National Basketball Association

Are Kevin Durant's shooting woes a sign of fatigue?

9 hours ago
Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokić among those 'Under Duress'
National Basketball Association

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokić among those 'Under Duress'

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes