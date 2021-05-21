National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Colin Cowherd makes his NBA playoff predictions, from the first round to the Finals

23 mins ago

The calendar has turned to May, and that means it is officially time for the NBA playoffs.

Now that we're finished with the play-in games and have determined the final two seeds in each conference, we are ready for the postseason to begin, and there is a lot to be excited about, with star players and heavyweight squads on both sides of the bracket.

With so much at stake this postseason, it's only right that FS1's Colin Cowherd made his predictions on how the playoffs will go.

Here are Cowherd's picks for the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs.

Western Conference first round

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs. No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

Colin's pick: Jazz

Colin's thoughts: "[The] Jazz are the only team to rank in the top four of offensive and defensive rankings. I just think Utah is the better team."

No. 4 LA Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Colin's pick: Clippers

Colin's thoughts: "People think the Mavericks are the great offensive team. The Clippers actually led the NBA in 3-point shooting."

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Colin's pick: Lakers

Colin's thoughts: "This is an easy one. [The] Lakers have the better bench, playoff experience, size advantage. I think that can get fairly ugly."

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

Colin's pick: Nuggets

Colin's thoughts: "If Jamal Murray were healthy, I think this would be a really quick series. The Blazers did not play well against top-four teams in the West this season. They were 2-10."

Western Conference semifinals

No. 1 Jazz vs. No. 4 Clippers

Colin's pick: Clippers

Colin's thoughts: "I would take the Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed a lot of games at the end of the season for the Jazz, so you don't know if he's at full strength."

No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers

Colin's pick: Lakers

Colin's thoughts: "Again, with Jamal Murray out, the Lakers have done a very good job against [Nikola] Jokic. He struggles against their size, and now with Andre Drummond and with Anthony Davis, I would take the Lakers."

Western Conference finals

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 7 Lakers

Colin's pick: Lakers

Colin's thoughts: "I just trust the Lakers in a big spot. It's pretty simple. The Clippers have been a really bad team late in games this year. That's like a bad bullpen in baseball, hard to win a series. I'll go Lakers to win the West."

Eastern Conference first round

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Colin's pick: Sixers

Colin's thoughts: "They've met three times this year. The 76ers have a size advantage. I do think Ben Simmons, great defensive player, can slow down Bradley Beal or [Russell] Westbrook."

No. 4 New York Knicks vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

Colin's picks: Knicks

Colin's thoughts: "This is where I think the Knicks can give Trae Young some headaches. They are a physical team, they play hard, and let's be honest about the Knicks: No. 1 in total defense, points per game."

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 7 Boston Celtics

Colin's pick: Nets

Colin's thoughts: "This is an easy one. I just don't think Boston has the juice."

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Colin's pick: Bucks

Colin's thoughts: "I like Milwaukee a lot in the postseason, but I think Miami matches up size-wise. They've got the better coach. [The] Bucks beat them two out of three. I'm just going to go with the home team here, higher seed in a very tight series."

Eastern Conference semifinals

No. 1 76ers vs. No. 4 Knicks

Colin's pick: Sixers

Colin's thoughts: "Too much juice offensively. They beat the Knicks three times this year. I don't think this is a particularly great matchup."

No. 2 Nets vs. No. 3 Bucks

Colin's pick: Bucks

Colin's thoughts: "This is the end of the road for Brooklyn. Giannis [Antetokounmpo] has had a field day against Brooklyn. I don't think they defend the interior well. Also, Jrue Holiday and P.J. Tucker and Giannis are guys that will grind on the defensive end. I think these games get ugly. I think Milwaukee is physical, goes right at them."

Eastern Conference finals

No. 1 76ers vs. No. 3 Bucks

Colin's pick: Bucks

Colin's thoughts: "I think it's a very good series. Giannis against [Joel] Embiid, that is an all-timer. I'm going to take Milwaukee. I think it's a go-either-way series. I always worry about the chemistry component with Philadelphia."

NBA Finals

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 7 Lakers

Colin's pick: Bucks

Colin's thoughts: "The Lakers have a health issue. AD or LeBron [James], somebody's not fully healthy. I'll go Milwaukee over the Lakers. I do worry about the high ankle sprain. LeBron said he's not 100 percent — how many series can he go without getting reinjured?"

Watch the full video of Colin's breakdown of the NBA playoffs below.

