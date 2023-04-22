National Basketball Association
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. Suns; no timetable for return
National Basketball Association

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. Suns; no timetable for return

Published Apr. 22, 2023 1:51 p.m. ET

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a second straight playoff game.

Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday in Los Angeles. Leonard is ruled day-to-day, but there is no timetable for his return to the court as of right now, per Turner Sports.

With Leonard watching from the bench, Norman Powell scored 42 points and Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 12 assists in a five-point loss on Thursday night.

[NBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs]

Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL suffered in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.

He was averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

With Game 5 on Tuesday, it's possible Leonard could return in Phoenix after having a week's rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers
Phoenix Suns
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 2 highlights: New Orleans Breakers outlast Houston Gamblers in thriller
USFL Week 2 highlights: New Orleans Breakers outlast Houston Gamblers in thriller
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes