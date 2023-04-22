Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. Suns; no timetable for return
Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a second straight playoff game.
Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday in Los Angeles. Leonard is ruled day-to-day, but there is no timetable for his return to the court as of right now, per Turner Sports.
With Leonard watching from the bench, Norman Powell scored 42 points and Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 12 assists in a five-point loss on Thursday night.
[NBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs]
Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL suffered in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.
He was averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.
With Game 5 on Tuesday, it's possible Leonard could return in Phoenix after having a week's rest.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
