National Basketball Association
Chris Paul reportedly being traded to Warriors for Jordan Poole
National Basketball Association

Chris Paul reportedly being traded to Warriors for Jordan Poole

Updated Jun. 22, 2023 3:53 p.m. ET

The Washington Wizards are trading 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole and draft picks, according to multiple reports.

The Warriors are reportedly sending Poole, second-year guard Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to Washington, D.C. in exchange for Paul.

Paul was part of the package traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Wizards on Sunday in exchange for Bradley Beal. He was widely expected to move on from the Wizards and join a contender via a subsquent trade or buyout, and now he reportedly has.

Poole struggled during the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals in May, ending a season that started with the fourth-year guard out of Michigan getting punched in the jaw by veteran teammate Draymond Green during an October practice. The incident occurred just before Poole, Green and the rest of the Warriors received their 2022 NBA Championship rings on opening night, commemorating the fourth title for the team in the last 10 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poole signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors in October. He's owed $27.4 million next season.

The 38-year-old Paul will now presumably serve as a backup and complement to onetime rival Stephen Curry, the Warriors' star point guard and NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chris Paul
Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL playoffs: Who NFL scouts will be watching this weekend

USFL playoffs: Who NFL scouts will be watching this weekend

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes