Chris Paul reportedly being traded to Warriors for Jordan Poole

The Washington Wizards are trading 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole and draft picks, according to multiple reports.

The Warriors are reportedly sending Poole, second-year guard Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to Washington, D.C. in exchange for Paul.

Paul was part of the package traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Wizards on Sunday in exchange for Bradley Beal. He was widely expected to move on from the Wizards and join a contender via a subsquent trade or buyout, and now he reportedly has.

Poole struggled during the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals in May, ending a season that started with the fourth-year guard out of Michigan getting punched in the jaw by veteran teammate Draymond Green during an October practice. The incident occurred just before Poole, Green and the rest of the Warriors received their 2022 NBA Championship rings on opening night, commemorating the fourth title for the team in the last 10 seasons.

Poole signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors in October. He's owed $27.4 million next season.

The 38-year-old Paul will now presumably serve as a backup and complement to onetime rival Stephen Curry, the Warriors' star point guard and NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter.

