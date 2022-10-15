National Basketball Association
Warriors, Jordan Poole finalizing four-year, $140 million extension
1 hour ago

Jordan Poole's name has been dominating NBA headlines as of late after being on the receiving end of a punch from teammate Draymond Green.

On Saturday, Poole's name rose to the top of the NBA news cycle again, this time, for a different reason.

According to an ESPN report, Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. A formal agreement is expected to come later in the day, per CAA Sports, the agency that represents Poole.

The former Michigan Wolverine standout was selected by the Warriors with the No. 28 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. He is coming off an exceptional season where he averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while playing a pivotal role in Golden State's run to an NBA Championship.

Poole enjoyed an outstanding 2022 postseason, which included scoring 20-or-more points seven times in 22 games.

Poole's extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA Draft class.

