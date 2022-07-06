Chet Holmgren's Summer League debut: Impressive or not?

National Basketball Association
Chet Holmgren had every reason to smile after his debut in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday night.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Holmgren quite simply put on a show in a victory over the Utah Jazz

The Gonzaga product led all scorers with 23 points. He drilled four of his six 3-point attempts. He grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. He even notched a block against 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.

And when told that he had set a Summer League record with six blocks, he expressed surprise that the record was so low.

The debut of the 20-year-old rookie had the NBA world abuzz, and on Wednesday's edition of "First Things First," Kevin Wildes explained why the performance was impressive — even though it came in Summer League.

"There has to be some bar of impressiveness, where the ‘it’s just Summer League' argument goes away," Wildes said. "And guess what? We crossed it last night, because he only played 23 minutes."

Chris Broussard agreed.

"I've learned to temper my enthusiasm and not overreact to what I see in the summer," he said. "That said, yes, it's a big deal! … I'm all in on Chet Holmgren! … This boy is bad — he did everything in his summer debut."

Nick Wright took a more tempered approach, however. 

"I am rooting for Chet," Wright said. "My concerns, however, remain. … The Jazz were playing Tacko Fall, eight other undrafted guys and Jared Butler. … I don't think we can take, literally, anything from it. This was a worse [Jazz] team than the majority of the teams he faced in the NCAA Tournament."

Here's how the sports world reacted to Holmgren's debut. 

