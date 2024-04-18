National Basketball Association
Bulls' Alex Caruso has 'significant' right foot sprain, doubtful to play vs. Heat
National Basketball Association

Bulls' Alex Caruso has 'significant' right foot sprain, doubtful to play vs. Heat

Published Apr. 18, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has a "significant" right foot sprain and is doubtful to play in Friday's Play-In game against the Miami Heat, per ESPN.

Caruso sustained the injury after his teammate Andre Drummond stepped on his foot during Thursday's Play-In victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The 30-year-old Caruso played in a career-best 71 games during the regular season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The Bulls aren't the only team that will be short-handed on Friday, as the Heat will be without their top star Jimmy Butler after he suffered a possible MCL injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner of Friday's matchup between Chicago and Miami will move on to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jontay Porter banned from NBA for gambling-related violations

Jontay Porter banned from NBA for gambling-related violations

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes