Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook have the Washington Wizards on the right track

While everyone was focused on the Denver Nuggets' awful three-on-one fast break on Thursday night, there was another story that was being overlooked.

That would be the story of the Washington Wizards, who took advantage of the Nuggets' ineptitude in securing a 112-110 victory — and continued to show signs of life in the month of February.

A quick glance at the Eastern Conference standings would suggest that the Wizards are likely to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season, as they sit in 13th place with a record of 12-18.

But below the surface of that record is a team that might finally be hitting its stride.

The Wizards have won six of their past seven games, and those wins have come against impressive foes, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nuggets twice. All four of those teams currently occupy playoff spots in their respective conferences.

The Wizards' only loss during the run was against the Los Angeles Clippers, and that came on the second night of a back-to-back following an impressive rally and overtime win against the Lakers.

As far as figuring out the reason for the Wizards' surge, it should not be a surprise that the driving force has been their All-Star backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

Recently named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, Beal is averaging a career-high and NBA-leading 32.8 points per game. And over the course of this run he has been even better than that number suggests, averaging 33.3 points per game and scoring at least 33 points in five of the six wins.

While Beal has been a model of consistency for the Wizards this season, his counterpart Westbrook has needed more time to get acclimated to a new team after being traded from the Houston Rockets before the season.

After the Wizards started 0-5 in December, Westbrook struggled to find his footing in the month of January, shooting just 39.8% from the field.

But in February, he has shot 44.2% from the field while averaging 18.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.9 assists.

And Westbrook's play is continuing to trend upwards after a 32-point, 14-rebound, nine-assist masterpiece in the win over the Lakers.

After a rough start to the season that saw the team go 4-12 through the first two months of play, they have ridden this current streak to an 8-6 record in February, placing them two games behind the Miami Heat for 10th in the East. That is where they would need to finish to qualify for the play-in round of the playoffs.

With the wins continuing to pile up, the Wizards' franchise player has gone from disgruntled superstar to a happy camper.

Naturally, the play of Beal and Westbrook has been at the forefront for the Wizards' current run of success. But they have gotten timely and effective contributions from their role players as well, which Chase Hughes detailed for Yahoo Sports.

"As the Wizards continue to raise their level this season, now having won eight of 13 games, they are continuing to display signs of being a good team, one that not only could make the playoffs but potentially do some damage once they get there."

"They are playing good defense, beating good teams, and showing off their depth."

This is highlighted by the fact that Rui Hachimura, Raul Neto, and Robin Lopez combined to contribute 45 points in the Wizards most recent win over the Nuggets.

Hachimura, in particular, has shown the capability of being the Wizards third cog on offense, averaging 14.3 points per game in February and scoring in double figures in 10 straight contests.

The Wizards are working their magic right now, and it's opening up the door for a potential playoff berth.

