Giannis Antetokounmpo supplants LeBron James in Nick Wright's NBA player pyramid

With the 2020-21 season in the books, which players are the best of the best in the NBA?

Nick Wright is already on the record as saying the NBA now belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo, supplanting LeBron James as the face of the league. But how far down has LeBron dropped in the pecking order?

After extensive analysis, Wright unveiled his final player pyramid for the season.

"It's a perfect 47-person list," Wright playfully said.

Who all made the cut?

Here's how the "First Things First" cohost stacks up the NBA's biggest stars, along with key statistics and commentary.

TOP LEVEL: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Key stat: Antetokounmpo's 50 points in Game 6 vs. the Phoenix Suns tied Bob Pettit for the most in a Finals-clinching victory in league history.

Wright's thoughts: "Right now, the undisputed title-holder of the league."

SECOND LEVEL: LeBron James | Kevin Durant

Key stat: Durant's 48 points scored in Game 7 against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals are the most scored in a Game 7 in NBA history.

Wright's thoughts: "LeBron and Durant vying to try and take the crown from Giannis."

THIRD LEVEL: Luka Dončić | Stephen Curry | Joel Embiid

Key stat: Curry had 11 40-point games in 2020-21, three more than the next-closest player in the league.

Wright's thoughts: "It hurt my heart, Luka, to not have you higher. But fair is fair. Why is Embiid ahead of Jokić? Because I believe he does almost as much for you on the offensive end and far more for you on the defensive end."

FOURTH LEVEL: Nikola Jokić | Damian Lillard | James Harden | Chris Paul | Kawhi Leonard | Anthony Davis

Key stat: Drafted with the 41st overall pick in 2014, Jokić is the lowest-drafted player ever to win the league's MVP trophy.

Wright's thoughts: "Kawhi and AD ⁠— they're 11th and 12th, with top-five ability. But major health concerns surrounding both of them prevents me from putting them in the top 10."

FIFTH LEVEL: Devin Booker | Trae Young | Donovan Mitchell | Jayson Tatum | Zion Williamson

Key stat: Booker broke the record for most points scored in a debut postseason in NBA history, tallying 601 to break Rick Barry's record of 521 points in 1967.

Wright's thoughts: "One of these guys, maybe two of these guys, is going to take a leap. They are all 24 years or younger."

