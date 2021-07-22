National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo supplants LeBron James in Nick Wright's NBA player pyramid Giannis Antetokounmpo supplants LeBron James in Nick Wright's NBA player pyramid
National Basketball Association

Giannis Antetokounmpo supplants LeBron James in Nick Wright's NBA player pyramid

4 hours ago

With the 2020-21 season in the books, which players are the best of the best in the NBA?

Nick Wright is already on the record as saying the NBA now belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo, supplanting LeBron James as the face of the league. But how far down has LeBron dropped in the pecking order?

After extensive analysis, Wright unveiled his final player pyramid for the season.

"It's a perfect 47-person list," Wright playfully said. 

Who all made the cut?

Here's how the "First Things First" cohost stacks up the NBA's biggest stars, along with key statistics and commentary.

For more up-to-date news on all things "First Things First," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

TOP LEVEL: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Key stat: Antetokounmpo's 50 points in Game 6 vs. the Phoenix Suns tied Bob Pettit for the most in a Finals-clinching victory in league history.

Wright's thoughts: "Right now, the undisputed title-holder of the league."

SECOND LEVEL: LeBron James | Kevin Durant

Key stat: Durant's 48 points scored in Game 7 against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals are the most scored in a Game 7 in NBA history.

Wright's thoughts: "LeBron and Durant vying to try and take the crown from Giannis."

THIRD LEVEL: Luka Dončić | Stephen Curry | Joel Embiid 

Key stat: Curry had 11 40-point games in 2020-21, three more than the next-closest player in the league.

Wright's thoughts: "It hurt my heart, Luka, to not have you higher. But fair is fair. Why is Embiid ahead of Jokić? Because I believe he does almost as much for you on the offensive end and far more for you on the defensive end."

FOURTH LEVEL: Nikola Jokić | Damian Lillard | James Harden | Chris Paul | Kawhi Leonard | Anthony Davis

Key stat: Drafted with the 41st overall pick in 2014, Jokić is the lowest-drafted player ever to win the league's MVP trophy.

Wright's thoughts: "Kawhi and AD ⁠— they're 11th and 12th, with top-five ability. But major health concerns surrounding both of them prevents me from putting them in the top 10."

FIFTH LEVEL: Devin Booker | Trae Young | Donovan Mitchell | Jayson Tatum | Zion Williamson

Key stat: Booker broke the record for most points scored in a debut postseason in NBA history, tallying 601 to break Rick Barry's record of 521 points in 1967.

Wright's thoughts: "One of these guys, maybe two of these guys, is going to take a leap. They are all 24 years or younger."

To see Wright's breakdown of his pyramid, including the full list of the 47 players to make the cut, check out the video below:

Nick Wright reveals his end-of-season NBA Playoff Pyramid I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard and Antoine Walker join Nick Wright as he reveals his end-of-season NBA Player Pyramid. See which players top his list now that the NBA season has ended.
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The Hollywood In Crowd
Los Angeles Lakers

The Hollywood In Crowd

The Hollywood In Crowd
The Lakers are reportedly considering going after CP3 or Russell Westbrook. Who would be a better fit for LeBron's squad?
1 hour ago
Finals Reveal
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Finals Reveal

Finals Reveal
Throughout the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo peeled back the layers and revealed his true self, writes Melissa Rohlin.
6 hours ago
Heir Apparent
National Basketball Association

Heir Apparent

Heir Apparent
Giannis is the toast of the NBA after storming through the Finals, but is he the "face" of the NBA? That's up for debate.
7 hours ago
Remember The Suns For How They Grew
National Basketball Association

Remember The Suns For How They Grew

Remember The Suns For How They Grew
Martin Rogers explains why it's important to remember the Phoenix Suns, not for how they lost but for how they grew this season.
20 hours ago
Fully Loaded
National Basketball Association

Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded
The Milwaukee Bucks might not immediately remind you of superteams of the past, but a deeper look shows they might stack up.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes