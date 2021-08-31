Ben Simmons sends message to 76ers, wants out before training camp

National Basketball Association
44 mins ago

It appears as though the Philadelphia 76ers' saga with Ben Simmons has reached a critical mass.

With a little over a month remaining until media day and the beginning of training camp for the franchise, Simmons and his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports have informed the Sixers that he "no longer wants to be a Sixer and does not intend to report to training camp," as reported by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is the latest in what has been a very public falling out between both sides since the Sixers' stunning exit from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Immediately following their ouster at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons' ability to make the Sixers a championship contender was questioned by head coach Doc Rivers.

In addition, Philly star Joel Embiid also publicly disparaged Simmons after their Game 7 loss, questioning Simmons' decision to pass up an open dunk to pass the ball, which cost the Sixers points in the fourth quarter.

Now, Simmons has drawn his line in the sand, making it known that he wants out. It will be interesting to see if suitors for his services emerge in the coming weeks. 

The Portland Trail Blazers had been linked as a potential trade partner – with a potential swap for Damian Lillard – but with recent reports of Lillard being all-in on the Blazers, that trade doesn't appear likely.

But the news of Simmons demanding out of Philadelphia sent shockwaves through the NBA on Tuesday afternoon, eliciting plenty of responses on social media.

Take a look below.

