National Basketball Association Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards calls himself 'No. 1 option' on Team USA Published Jul. 8, 2024 5:00 p.m. ET

"I'm still the No. 1 option," says Anthony Edwards.

If Edwards was referring to the Timberwolves in this statement, it'd make more sense. The 22-year-old was the undisputed catalyst behind Minnesota's playoffs run to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 27.6 points per game as he helped the T-Wolves take down the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets en route to the WCF. Edwards also posted seven rebounds, 6.5 assists and shot 40 percent from 3 during the postseason.

After such a showing, Edwards could make such a claim about his team without turning many heads. But he is now part of a star-studded collection of future Hall of Famers on the Team USA Olympic Basketball squad. And with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (just to name a few) joining him on this year's Olympic team, "No. 1 option" comes with an obvious question mark beside it.

But Ant-Man is firm in his self-belief.

"I mean, y'all might look at it differently," he said. "I don't look at it any differently. I just go out there and be myself. Shoot my shots, play defense. And they gotta fit in and play around me. That's how I feel."

Edwards did concede that if a game did come down to the final shot, he'd want Durant, not himself, to be the one entrusted with the chance.

"When the game is on the line, who’s our alpha?" he asked. "I think Kevin Durant, he better be … that’s who I came to see."

Edwards had the same answer when asked who he'd seek advice from among the plethora of veteran talents aged 30 and over. That includes Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Jrue Holiday.

"Of course KD," Edwards asserted. "That’s my favorite player of all time. Anything I wanna ask, I go straight to him."

Durant, James and Curry are undoubtedly the biggest names the USA roster boasts, and they'll be looked to for captain duties (the trio has seven MVPs, seven Finals MVPs and seven scoring titles among them).

Durant, however, failed to make Nick Wright's optimal starting lineup for the games, which featured James, Curry, Embiid, Edwards and Jayson Tatum. Chris Broussard, meanwhile, swapped Edwards out for Durant in his own.

It's not clear whether Edwards will earn a starting spot on the roster or how much playing time he'll earn in total.

And although none of Edwards' teammates have publicly responded to his assertions, it's likely they view his unbridled confidence in a positive light. Curry, who's set to make his first Olympic appearance, spoke highly of the group's potential.

"When you have this type of talent — the best in our league and the best in the world — we want to continue our dominance as Team USA," he said after the team's first practice Saturday in Las Vegas. "I'm very excited about just taking it and soaking it all in. But, the competition and challenge to win is probably going to be as hard as it's ever been. I think we're up for it."

Team USA opens its Olympic gold hopes with an exhibition match against Canada on Wednesday.

