3 Takeaways From Clippers-Mavs
Forty-eight minutes wasn't enough to decide an all-important Game 4 between the Clippers and Mavericks — or to contain the wonder that is Luka Doncic.
The 21-year-old superstar hit perhaps the shot of his career on Sunday, as the Mavs took down the Clips 135-133 in overtime.
Here are the 3 biggest takeaways as Dallas evened the series back up at 2-2.
1. Luka Doncic is magic
What else is there to say?
With Dallas trailing 133-132 and 3.7 seconds remaining, Luka calmly took the inbound pass near midcourt, got to his spot, and nailed a step-back, game-winning 3:
Doncic, battling an ankle injury and missing his star running mate, Kristaps Porzingis, finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in a historic performance.
And his ice-cold game-winner drew a reaction from the entire NBA world.
2. Paul George is feeling the heat
While Luka was busy building his legend, "Playoff P" was becoming a bit of a running joke.
George tallied just 9 points on 3-for-14 shooting in 45 minutes on Sunday, missing a relatively easy layup with less than a minute remaining in overtime that could have put the Clippers in control.
In fact, George's most recent three-game stretch has been historic — and not at all in a good way.
Still, in his postgame availability, PG tried to find the silver lining.
3. Lou Williams nearly carried the Clips to a win
Had it not been for an otherworldly night from Luka, Williams likely would have led all scorers with his 36 points — including a clutch and-1 in the closing minutes of OT that gave the Clippers a two-point lead.
Williams and Kawhi Leonard (32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) combined to score 68, but it wasn't enough to take down Luka's crew.