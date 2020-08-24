National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Clippers-Mavs 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Forty-eight minutes wasn't enough to decide an all-important Game 4 between the Clippers and Mavericks — or to contain the wonder that is Luka Doncic.

The 21-year-old superstar hit perhaps the shot of his career on Sunday, as the Mavs took down the Clips 135-133 in overtime.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways as Dallas evened the series back up at 2-2.

1. Luka Doncic is magic

What else is there to say?

With Dallas trailing 133-132 and 3.7 seconds remaining, Luka calmly took the inbound pass near midcourt, got to his spot, and nailed a step-back, game-winning 3:

Doncic, battling an ankle injury and missing his star running mate, Kristaps Porzingis, finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in a historic performance.

And his ice-cold game-winner drew a reaction from the entire NBA world.

2. Paul George is feeling the heat

While Luka was busy building his legend, "Playoff P" was becoming a bit of a running joke.

George tallied just 9 points on 3-for-14 shooting in 45 minutes on Sunday, missing a relatively easy layup with less than a minute remaining in overtime that could have put the Clippers in control.

In fact, George's most recent three-game stretch has been historic — and not at all in a good way.

Still, in his postgame availability, PG tried to find the silver lining.

3. Lou Williams nearly carried the Clips to a win

Had it not been for an otherworldly night from Luka, Williams likely would have led all scorers with his 36 points — including a clutch and-1 in the closing minutes of OT that gave the Clippers a two-point lead.

Williams and Kawhi Leonard (32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) combined to score 68, but it wasn't enough to take down Luka's crew.

