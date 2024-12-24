National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA odds: Knicks, Celtics parlay; Christmas Day best bets Updated Dec. 24, 2024 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This is a huge week for sports, and the NBA is at the forefront of the chaos with its marquee matchups on Christmas Day.

We're all going to be slightly overwhelmed, opening presents and toggling our screens between football and hoops.

That's why I did the research for you and picked a few wagers I like.

Check out my best bets for Wednesday's slate of NBA games.

Knicks, Celtics Moneyline Parlay

This first bet won't end up being the most lucrative payday. And that's because betting $100 wins you $55.

But simply picking the Knicks and Celtics to win is a fun way to start Christmas.

Two home teams. Two big favorites.

The Celtics have slipped up of late, losing two of their last three, though the Monday loss came without Jayson Tatum, who was sick.

When you take the MVP leader off the court, the offense is going to struggle. Ultimately, Boston was held to a season-low 104 points.

Still, expect the Celtics to bounce back at home against the reeling 76ers, who are being carried by Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately, he has to go up against Jrue Holiday and Derrick White — two of the best defensive guards in the league.

Short of Joel Embiid going off in a high-profile game, it feels like Boston cruises.

Then you have the Knicks, who host the Spurs. And as we wrote at the start of the season, the overreaction to a slow start was silly. The Knicks had two new starters (Bridges, Towns), and key cogs off the bench were also new to the team.

After a choppy 6-6 start, they’ve won nine of 11, Towns is finding his way within the offense and the Knicks are about to get hot.

The Spurs have one of the league’s biggest superstars in Victor Wembanyama, but he just doesn’t know on a nightly basis who will help him score.

The Spurs won’t be able to keep up.

PICK: Parlay Knicks, Celtics Moneylines

Luka Doncic Triple-Double (+700)

This number surprised me, given how much of a triple-double machine Luka Doncic is. If this game between the Mavs and Minnesota is reasonably close, expect Doncic to play 38 minutes or more and be in the mix to notch a triple-double.

Dallas is wisely resting him more in blowouts. which is why he only put up 27-7-7 against Portland on Monday. He only played 30 minutes and the Mavs won by 24.

In the game prior, a 10-point win over Golden State, he logged 38 minutes and put up 45-13-11.

His confidence level against Minnesota is absurdly high, dating back to last year’s playoff series. In an earlier meeting on the road, he shot poorly (10-of-27), but finished with 24-8-8.

If you have concerns about the heel contusion that caused him to miss two games last week, consider a bet on Over 45.5 points, rebounds and assists.

PICK: Luka Doncic (+700) triple-double

Steph Curry Top Points Scorer (+250)

How bad of a week has Steph Curry had?

He was held to two points on 0-for-7 shooting in a 51-point loss to the Grizzlies. And Monday, in a loss to the Pacers, he was held to 10 points on 2-for-13 shooting.

The Warriors are reeling. They've lost four of five and nine of the last 11. It’s getting ugly in Golden State, and who is there to save the day?

Curry, of course.

He’s only played more than 35 minutes once in a game this season. But since it's Christmas and will be the biggest audience of the season to date, expect Curry to play more and shoot more against the rival Lakers.

PICK: Curry (+250) top scorer

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft.

