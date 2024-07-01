National Basketball Association 2024-2025 NBA odds: How will Bronny James score his first basket? Published Jul. 1, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Now, he gets to join father LeBron as a Laker, and bettors get to back the younger James at various sportsbooks to make some noise in the league.

You can sprinkle some money on Bronny's Rookie of the Year odds, and you can also bet on how Junior will score his first NBA basket.

However, there are still questions surrounding the future playing status of the newly-drafted Laker.

Will he make the actual roster, or will he be a two-way player?

If it ends up being the latter, Bronny could make a few appearances with the South Bay Lakers — the organization's affiliate G League team.

Since the uncertainty hasn't stopped books from posting Bronny prop specials, let's dive into the odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 1.

Bronny James method of first basket:

Layup: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

3-Point Field Goal: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Other: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Free Throw: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dunk: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Bronny to Record 4+ Made Threes in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Bronny to Score 20+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Regarding Bronny playing on a two-way contract, Rich Paul — the James' family agent — insists that will not be the case.

"Bronny is the same as my previous clients," Paul said. "I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about. It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal."

Rich Paul says Bronny James is 'not doing' a two-way deal

And development is likely what Paul's young client needs.

Bronny played in 25 games at USC , averaging 19.4 minutes per contest, as he missed the first month of the season after he suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game last season.

During his one-year campaign as a Trojan, Bronny shot just 26.7% from 3 and 67.6% from the foul line. Sixty of Bronny's 112 shot attempts were 3-pointers. He shot 34 free throws all year.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the news on NBA , LeBron and Bronny odds!

