National Basketball Association Sarr favored to win NBA Rookie of the Year; Zach Edey, Bronny James' odds move Updated Jun. 28, 2024 9:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2024 NBA Draft in our rearview, every bettor is looking ahead to which player will win the Rookie of the Year award.

Zaccharie Risacher went No. 1 overall to the Hawks, Alexandre Sarr went No. 2 to the Wizards and Reed Sheppard went No. 3 to the Rockets, all as expected.

Were there any shockers?

One big draft day surprise was two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey sneaking into the top 10, going ninth to the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the draft, Edey was +2000 to be the No. 9 pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, who is favored to win the award? Has there been any early odds movement?

Let's take a look at the opening ROY odds as of June 28

Alexandre Sarr, Wizards: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Stephon Castle, Spurs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Zach Edey, Grizzlies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tidjane Salaun, Hornets: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Reed Sheppard, Rockets: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dalton Knecht, Lakers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cody Williams, Jazz: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ronald Holland, Pistons: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Rob Dillingham, Timberwolves: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bronny James, Lakers: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Despite being selected second, Sarr opened up as the ROY favorite (+350) at most sportsbooks.

Who are some other possible contenders?

Where does Bronny James fall on the betting board?

The Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son with the 55th pick in the draft Thursday night.

FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta had this to say about James after the draft.

"My take: The unwillingness to allow Bronny to develop more at a lower level from The Association would really be in his best interest as a player. As is, the wide consensus from scouts is that he should still be in college learning under an elite player developer rather than being thrown into the league right now," Fanta wrote.

James opened at +15000, but has tumbled down the board since. He currently sits at +25000 to +30000 depending on the sportsbook.

Edey opened at +2500 in the Rookie of the Year betting market, but that number did not last long.

After receiving a ton of early betting action (most tickets and handle, at 33.3% and 33.8%, respectively), Edey is now at +1100 to win the award.

At BetMGM, Edey is the biggest liability in the ROY betting market.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Sports' John Fanta, Purdue head coach Matt Painter raved about Edey's ability to quickly improve and adapt.

"He's just knocked everything down, and he just keeps getting better. What people say he can't do, he works on. Whether it's his post defense or ball screen defense, or his passing, whatever's going on, he's such a knowledgeable guy. You can just talk through things with him. You don't have to sit there and be unbelievably demanding. You can talk him through things and say, ‘These scenarios are going to happen, and when they do, here's what you have to do.'"

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share