2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star Weekend

From Mac McClung's perfect performance in the dunk contest to the high-scoring game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis, the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend did not disappoint. But now that the festivities in Salt Lake City are over, it's time to take another look at the NBA championship odds.

Days before the Association descended upon Utah for All-Star Weekend, the league's trade deadline came and went. One of the most notable trades was the one that sent star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns . However, more huge moves might be on the horizon. Recent reports indicate that Russell Westbrook — who was released by the Lakers last week — will sign with the Clippers, Los Angeles' other and currently, more competitive team.

On the east side of the NBA are the Boston Celtics — the current betting favorites to win it all at FOX Bet (+275, bet $10 to win $37.50 total). The C's are looking to break their tie with the Lakers by claiming the 18th NBA title in franchise history.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit tied for second on the title odds board at +400. But Giannis Antetokounmpo's injured wrist could sidetrack the Bucks as they pursue their second title in three seasons.

Will the recent blockbuster trade for Durant trade that drastically shifted the team's championship odds pay off in the form of championship trophy? Or will LeBron James get his fifth ring by rallying the Lakers (+3300) to another title?

Let's dive into the post-All-Star Weekend updated championship futures for all teams, with odds via FOX Bet.

2022-23 NBA title odds (via FOX Bet)*

Boston Celtics +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Milwaukee Bucks +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Phoenix Suns +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Denver Nuggets +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

LA Clippers +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Philadelphia 76ers +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Golden State Warriors +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dallas Mavericks +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Memphis Grizzlies +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Los Angeles Lakers +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

New Orleans Pelicans +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Miami Heat +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Sacramento Kings +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Atlanta Hawks +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Brooklyn Nets +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Toronto Raptors +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Knicks +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves +27500 (bet $10 to win $2,760 total)

Chicago Bulls +27500 (bet $10 to win $2,760 total)

Portland Trail Blazers : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Utah Jazz +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Indiana Pacers +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

San Antonio Spurs +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Houston Rockets +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Detroit Pistons +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Orlando Magic +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Washington Wizards +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

*Odds as of 2/20/2023

The Suns made the biggest move at the trade deadline by acquiring Durant, but FOX Bet sports trader Henrique Tartaro said there was a reason why the Celtics stood pat last week. They think they've already got a roster that can win it all.

"I believe that after last season, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are not letting the title slip away this time," Tartaro said.

The oddsmaker said an intriguing team that might be worth a sprinkle is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a dominant inside/outside game with Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Sixers are currently in the rearview mirror of the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (three games back), but that presents some betting value.

"They are +1400 at the moment for the championship," Tartaro said. "If you believe in weird coincidences, Philadelphia reached the finals in the MLS, MLB and NFL, so why not the NBA as well?"

What about some of the longer shots? Can Steph Curry win his fifth NBA title with the Warriors despite his injury issues? Or can King James beat Chef Curry to five individual NBA titles?

"I don't think this year he (Curry) can pull it off again, but one thing I've learned is never to doubt him or the King," Tartaro stated.

PICK: Celtics (+300 at FOX Bet at time of pick, bet $10 to win $40 total) to win NBA title

LONG-SHOT PICK: 76ers (+1400 at FOX Bet at time of pick, bet $10 to win $150 total) to win NBA title

So, who are you throwing some money on to win it all? The NBA postseason will be here before we know it, so it's time to get your bets in at FOX Bet!

