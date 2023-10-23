National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics fend off a rising West Updated Feb. 26, 2024 7:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The top of the FOX Sports NBA power rankings has been fairly balanced between Eastern and Western Conference teams for the better part of this season. But the resumption of play after the All-Star break, when teams begin to put their proverbial best foot forward, has resulted in a pronounced tilt westward.

The top 10 teams, in general, had a tough time of it. Only four — the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors — had more wins than losses last week. The Celtics retained their hold on the No. 1 spot by extending their winning streak to eight games with decisive road victories over the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks, while the Oklahoma City Thunder climbed to No. 2 with three wins in four days. The Nuggets also jumped back into the top five by going 3-0, every win by 15 or more points, helping the West to occupy four of the top five spots.

Elsewhere, losing two of three — or worse — was the theme. The distance between the Celtics expanded with the Cleveland Cavaliers continuing their tumble from No. 1 a few weeks ago, losing two of three. The steady rises by both Los Angeles' teams, Lakers and Clippers, also subsided with both going 1-2 for the week. The New Orleans Pelicans' inching-upward progress stalled with a pair of home losses to teams with lower winning percentages (Heat and Bulls). All of which led to the unusual rise of both the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks simply because they offset humbling losses with decisive wins.

Two teams in the teens that bear watching: the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings. The previously 14th-ranked Bucks went on the road to knock off the previously second-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves and squash the fading Philadelphia 76ers. And the previously 17th-ranked Kings had a different look this past week in putting away the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Bucks are no strangers to the top 10 this season, the Kings have been, thanks to their consistent inconsistency. Despite having the same rotation that finished with a 48-34 record, the third seed in the West and the league's top-ranked offense last season, the Kings have spent the better part of this season as a playoff hopeful rather than a lock.

Have they turned a corner? Can they solidify themselves as a top 10 team? This week will tell us a lot, the Kings having a home game against the Heat followed by roadies against the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

