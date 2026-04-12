2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Spreads, Lines for Play-In, First-Round Series
As the madness of March ends, the NBA postseason begins.
Let's check out the odds for the NBA play-in tournament, as well as the first round of the playoffs, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 13.
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EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
April 14
No. 10 MIAMI @ No. 9 CHARLOTTE
Spread: Hornets -5.5
Moneyline: Hornets -218, Heat +180
O/U: 227.5
April 15
No. 8 ORLANDO @ No. 7 PHILADELPHIA
Spread: 76ers -1.5
Moneyline: 76ers -112, Magic -108
O/U: 220.5
WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
April 14
No. 8 PORTLAND @ No. 7 PHOENIX
Spread: Suns -4.5
Moneyline: Suns -180, Blazers +150
O/U: 219.5
April 15
No. 10 WARRIORS @ No. 9 CLIPPERS
Spread: Clippers -3.5
Moneyline: Clippers -170, Warriors +140
O/U: 220.5
EAST FIRST ROUND
No. 8 TBD vs. No. 1 DETROIT
No. 7 TBD vs. No. 2 BOSTON
No. 6 ATLANTA (+230) vs. No. 3 NEW YORK (-290)
Season series: NYK 2-1
Correct score:
Knicks 4-1: +340
Knicks 4-3: +340
Knicks 4-2: +425
Knicks 4-0: +600
Hawks 4-2: +700
Hawks 4-3: +800
Hawks 4-1: +1500
Hawks 4-0: +2500
Game 1 — ATL @ NYK (April 18)
Spread: Knicks -5.5
Moneyline: Knicks -205, Hawks +170
O/U: 217.5
No. 5 TORONTO (+425) vs. No. 4 CLEVELAND (-600)
Season series: TOR 3-0
Correct score:
Cavs 4-1: +240
Cavs 4-0: +350
Cavs 4-3: +400
Cavs 4-2: +425
Raptors 4-2: +1000
Raptors 4-3: +1200
Raptors 4-1: +2500
Raptors 4-0: +4000
GAME 1 — TOR @ CLE (April 18)
Spread: Cavs -7.5
Moneyline: Cavs -285, Raptors +230
O/U: 219.5
WEST FIRST ROUND
No. 8 TBD vs. No. 1 OKLAHOMA CITY
No. 7 TBD vs. No. 2 SAN ANTONIO
No. 6 MINNESOTA (+280) vs. No. 3 DENVER (-350)
Season series: DEN 3-1
Correct score:
Nuggets 4-1: +260
Nuggets 4-3: +370
Nuggets 4-0: +400
Nuggets 4-2: +425
Wolves 4-2: +850
Wolves 4-3: +900
Wolves 4-1: +2000
Wolves 4-0: +3500
GAME 1 — MIN @ DEN (April 18)
Spread: Nuggets -5.5
Moneyline: Nuggets -218, Wolves +180
O/U: 230.5
No. 5 HOUSTON (-750) vs. No. 4 LA LAKERS (+550)
Season series: LAL 2-1
Correct score:
Rockets 4-2: +250
Rockets 4-1: +255
Rockets 4-0: +260
Rockets 4-3: +750
Lakers 4-3: +950
Lakers 4-2: +2500
Lakers 4-1: +3000
Lakers 4-0: +5500
GAME 1 — HOU @ LAL (April 18)
Spread: Rockets -4.5
Moneyline: Rockets -185, Lakers +154
O/U: 208.5
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