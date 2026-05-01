National Basketball Association
2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Back Rockets to Force 7, Philly-Boston Slugfest
National Basketball Association

2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Back Rockets to Force 7, Philly-Boston Slugfest

Published May. 1, 2026 1:01 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Round 1 of the NBA playoffs will wrap up this weekend, as four teams have already advanced to Round 2. 

The Knicks embarrassed the Hawks in a Game 6 blowout to move on, while the short-handed Timberwolves pulled off a major upset to eliminate the Nuggets. 

In addition, the Thunder and Spurs made quick work of their respective opponents, as we got one step closer to them meeting in what would be a much anticipated Western Conference finals. 

With a handful of exciting games on deck this weekend, let’s take a look at a few bets I like.

 

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No. 4 Los Angeles @ No. 5 Houston
Game 6

The Rockets are looking to make history, and the Lakers are looking to avoid it. 

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, with only four teams ever even forcing a Game 7. I believe the Rockets will become the fifth team, as their clear advantages in youth and athleticism have finally presented themselves over the last two games. 

Lakers guard Luke Kennard was a major factor early in the series, helping to lead the Lakers to a 3-0 lead. But since then, Kennard has been hunted defensively and quiet offensively, as the Rockets have fought back into this series. 

With home-court advantage in Game 6, I like the revitalized Rockets to give themselves a chance to make history and force Game 7. 

PICK: Rockets (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

 

No. 7 Philadelphia @ No. 2 Boston
Game 7

The Celtics were -900 series favorites prior to Game 1. But after taking a commanding 3-1 series lead, the Celtics lost Game 5 as 11-point favorites, then lost Game 6 as 7-point favorites. 

The Celtics now return home and must win a Game 7 to avoid a stunning upset. 

While it’s hard to see Boston losing a third consecutive game as a big favorite, it’s equally hard to trust it right now, especially laying points. I like under 206.5 here, as Game 7 historically trends to being lower scoring. There are nerves on each side, and defensively, teams usually bring maximum intensity in a winner-take-all game.

That's a good recipe for a game that stays Under the total. 

PICK: Under 206.5 combined points scored

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