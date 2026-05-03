NBA Title Runs for Lakers, 76ers Could Bolster Bettors' Bankrolls

As the NBA playoffs proceed, more high-paying futures bets come out of the woodwork, surprisingly still alive.

The Lakers and 76ers were supposed to be hitting prime golf courses or vacation destinations by now. Yet here they are, on to the second round.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, that means a $100 Lakers NBA championship bet at massive odds is still alive for a hefty six-figure win. And at Caesars Sports, there’s a $5,000 76ers bet that could net $1 million.

Read on for more on those bets and other notable wagers tied to NBA playoff odds.

Philly for a Milly

The 76ers are an interesting case in NBA Finals futures odds. Philadelphia entered the postseason without Joel Embiid, who had an emergency appendectomy on April 9.

The Sixers had to beat the Magic in a play-in game just to secure the No. 7 seed and a meeting with the No. 2 seed Celtics.

Without Embiid, the 76ers’ NBA championship odds were a distant +20000 (200/1) entering the first round. Four games in — even with Embiid’s surprising Game 4 return — Philly trailed Boston 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and the Sixers’ NBA futures odds ballooned beyond 700/1.

But Embiid & Co. shockingly won Games 5 and 6 to stay alive. In Saturday’s Game 7, the 76ers won 109-100, their third road victory of the series.

This team looks much better than a No. 7 seed at the moment. Which probably has a Caesars customer much more optimistic about this pre-playoffs bet: $5,000 on 76ers +20000 to win the NBA title.

Caesars now has Philadelphia +3300 to win it all. And the 76ers aren’t nearly as big a second-round underdog vs. the Knicks — New York is -270, Philly is +220 — as they were before the first round vs. the Celtics (Boston -800/Philly +600).

Can anyone coming out of the East beat the machines of the Thunder or the Spurs? Perhaps not. But if the Sixers make a wholly unexpected title run, then the bettor bags $1 million profit.

The Lake Show

OK, first off, reality check: The Thunder are the defending NBA champions and posted the league’s top regular-season record, at 64-20.

Then Oklahoma City swept the Suns 4-0 in the first round.

So even though the shorthanded Lakers — +550 underdogs to beat the Rockets before that series started — advanced to the second round, they are even bigger ‘dogs to beat the Thunder.

OKC is -2000 to win the second-round series, while L.A. is +900. On the plus side, Luka Dončić (hamstring) might return for the Lakers. But it could be too late to matter, perhaps by Game 4 on May 11.

Still, a FanDuel customer has this nice ticket in hand, on a bet made before the playoffs opened: $100 on Lakers +250000 to win the title.

In easier-to-digest terms, that’s 2500/1.

If LeBron James & Co. shock everyone and go the distance, then the bettor wins $250,000. And as that image above shows, the bettor has a cashout option, too.

Turning $100 into $3,000-plus is a pretty good haul. But unless $3,000 is life-changing money, one would expect this bettor to let it ride.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

As the playoffs began in mid-April, DraftKings Sportsbook noted a few big bets with potentially much larger payouts. Three are still alive: