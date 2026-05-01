2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Spreads, Lines for Second-Round Series

Now the NBA playoffs are in the swing of things.

Let's check out the odds for the second round of the playoffs, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 2.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

EAST SECOND ROUND

No. 8 ORL/No. 1 DET (3-3) vs.

No. 5 TOR/No. 4 CLE (3-3)

No. 7 PHILADELPHIA (+200) vs. No. 3 NEW YORK (-260)

Season series: Tied 2-2

GAME 1 — PHI @ NYK (May 4)

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Moneyline: Knicks -218, 76ers +180

O/U: 213.5

What to know: Wow. The Sixers went down 3-1 against the Celtics, after losing both Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia. But they were never buried. The Sixers won the final three games of the series — including Games 5 and 7 in Boston — to eliminate the second-seeded Celtics in the first round. Wow, again. It didn't help that Jayson Tatum missed Game 7 with a knee injury, and it also didn't help that Boston shot 13-for-50 from 3. Now Philly gets New York. And wanna hear something interesting? Both teams won two games during the regular season on the others' home floor.

WEST SECOND ROUND

No. 4 LOS ANGELES (+900) vs. No. 1 OKLAHOMA CITY (-1600)

Season series: OKC wins 4-0

GAME 1 — LAL @ OKC (May 5)

Spread: Thunder -15.5

Moneyline: Thunder -1100, Lakers +700

O/U: 213.5

What to know: DraftKings has the Thunder at +120 (shortest ‘Correct score’ odds) to sweep the Lakers in the postseason just like they did in the regular season. Why? Well, maybe because in those four regular-season wins, OKC beat L.A. by an average margin of 29.3 points per game, including a 43-point win and a 36-point win. Add to that equation the fact that Luka Doncic has still not returned from injury for Los Angeles, and we could be staring at a second playoff sweep for the defending champions.

No. 6 MINNESOTA (+950) vs. No. 3 SAN ANTONIO (-2000)

Season series: MIN wins 2-1

GAME 1 — MIN @ SAS (May 4)

Spread: Spurs -13.5

Moneyline: Spurs -900, Wolves +600

O/U: 217.5

What to know: Both of these teams had relatively easy first-round series, with the Spurs beating the Blazers in five games and the Wolves beating the Nuggets in six. San Antonio got a bit of a scare in Round 1, when Victor Wembanyama suffered a concussion in Game 2 and missed Game 3. However, he was back for the final two games of that series and was as dominant as ever. As for the Wolves, their injury concerns run a little deeper. Donte DiVincenzo is out for the remainder of the playoffs, and Anthony Edwards will surely miss time in Round 2 due to a knee injury. Ayo Dosunmo is also dealing with a calf strain. A fully-healthy Minnesota team poses problems for anyone, and the Wolves won the season series against San Antonio. But without Edwards and others, just how much can they push the stacked Spurs?