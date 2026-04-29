2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: How Many Games Will OKC Lose?

Early in the postseason, the Thunder are already roaring.

Oklahoma City has been the favorite to win the NBA title since the preseason, and a 64-18 regular-season campaign did little to change that.

Now, OKC is four games into the postseason and yet to suffer a loss, having swept the Phoenix Suns to begin their title defense.

Just how many games will the Thunder lose in the playoffs? DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for that as of April 29.

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OKC games lost in 2026 NBA playoffs

Under 5.5: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Over 5.5: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

It takes 16 postseason wins to claim a championship, and as noted, the Thunder already have four.

The defending champions beat Phoenix by an average of 17.3 points per game in those four victories, putting up an average of 122.8 points per game.

In short, OKC is in form, as it awaits the winner of the Rockets-Lakers series in the next round.

In the Thunder's run to the title last season, they beat Memphis in four in the first round, Denver in seven in the second round, Minnesota in five in the Western Conference finals and Indiana in seven in the NBA Finals.

So that equaled a postseason record of 16-7.

The best single season playoff run belongs to the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, who went 16-1 on their way to the title. Just behind them are the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 15-1 back when first-round series were just best-of-five.

The last team to win a title and lose fewer than five games was the 2023-24 Boston Celtics, who went 16-3 in the postseason.

Going back to this season, the Thunder swept the Lakers in the regular season (4-0) and lost once to the Rockets in three regular-season games, meaning regardless of who wins that series, they will be a heavy underdog when they run up against OKC in the second round.

However, looming in the Western Conference finals are the San Antonio Spurs, who went 4-1 (including the NBA Cup) against the Thunder during the regular season.