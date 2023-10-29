NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 live updates: Top moments from Martinsville Speedway Updated Oct. 29, 2023 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the all-important Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 500 laps in front of a sold-out crowd in Virginia.

It's the third and final race in the round of 8. The eight-driver playoff field includes Christopher Bell (won Homestead-Miami), William Byron (won Texas ), Martin Truex Jr. , Denny Hamlin (won Bristol ), Kyle Larson (won Las Vegas and Darlington ), Chris Buescher , Tyler Reddick (won Kansas ) and Ryan Blaney (won Talladega ).

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below.

Green!

Truex started on the pole for the second consecutive week, followed by Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe, Hamlin and Larson.

Follow the leader

Truex led the opening five laps while being regularly challenged by Hamlin and Gibbs.

He built his lead up to over a second through 15 laps.

Beep beep

Elsewhere, Blaney put the bumper to Bubba Wallace as things continued to heat up in the opening stage.

Coming through!

The race continued to run under green as Stage 1 winded down, and Hamlin opened up a 1.3 second lead over Truex.

Trouble on the backstraightaway!

Alex Bowman got into Harrison Burton off Turn 2, bringing out the caution for the first time Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down who and what to keep an eye out for in Sunday's race.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NASCAR Cup Series

share