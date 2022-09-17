NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious.

It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The 16 drivers who were part of the playoff field in Saturday's race also included Christopher Bell , William Byron , Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano , Ryan Blaney , Alex Bowman , Chase Elliott , Kyle Larson , Ross Chastain , Daniel Suárez , Tyler Reddick , Austin Cindric , Kyle Busch , Austin Dillon , Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick .

Here are the top moments from Bristol Motor Speedway:

Start your engines!

Green flag up

Underway in Bristol!

Blaney takes the lead

Ryan Blaney held the early lead a few laps into the race at Bristol.

Not for long …

How quickly the tables can turn. Things got messy for Blaney on pit road, where he lost a wheel while trying to pit for a flat.

And then, things got worse from there for No. 12.

Keselowski takes Stage 1

After Blaney's misfortunes, Keselowski nabbed the Stage 1 win.

Mechanical doom

Martin Truex Jr.'s night came to an abrupt end after engine troubles sent him to the garage.

Ring the Bell

Stage 2's winner was Christopher Bell, who also surged into the overall race lead.

Where there's smoke…

Kyle Busch's car didn't stand the test of time on Saturday, as smoke began to eject from his engine. He's done for the night.

Suarez goes spinnin'

Daniel Suarez got loose and caused a wreck with a host of playoff drivers!

Back on top

Keselowski isn't about that middle-of-the-pack life.

Buescher emerges

Winner, winner!

RFK Racing got its first win at a fantastic time, with Buescher edging out the rest of the 16-man field.

