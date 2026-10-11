NASCAR Cup Series
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson Favored For Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series

2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson Favored For Charlotte

Updated Oct. 11, 2026 1:23 p.m. ET

The Chase heads to Charlotte for the Bank of America 400, and the race gets the green flag on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

However, bettors might want to note that Hurricane Isaias impacted the weekend, including the driver lineup.

Will Kyle Larson build on his lead in The Chase with a solid day at Charlotte, or will Denny Hamlin find his way to Victory Lane?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 11.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 2026

Kyle Larson: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Chase Briscoe: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Tyler Reddick: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Christopher Bell: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Ryan Blaney: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ty Gibbs: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Joey Logano: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Chase Elliott: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bubba Wallace: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Austin Cindric: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Carson Hocevar: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Corey Heim: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Chris Buescher: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Daniel Suárez: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Alex Bowman: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Ross Chastain: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

 

Josh Berry: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Brad Keselowski: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Ryan Preece: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Austin Dillon: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Zane Smith: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Michael McDowell: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Erik Jones: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Connor Zilisch: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Riley Herbst: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Todd Gilliland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Austin Hill: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cole Custer: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +90000 (bet $10 to win $9,010 total)
Cody Ware: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

 

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Kyle Larson will start from the pole at Charlotte.

Because of inclement weather, Cup qualifying was scrapped but NASCAR's metrics formula put Kyle Larson starting from the pole. FOX Sports Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass noted that Larson only has one top five in Next Gen races on the Charlotte oval and that was his fifth in the race earlier this year in May. Going into Charlotte, Larson has a 40-point edge in The Chase standings ahead of second place. 

One To Watch

How will Denny Hamlin fare at Charlotte as he tries to rebound in The Chase?

Speaking of second place in The Chase standings, enter Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 11 car has had an underwhelming postseason, which is particularly unfortunate considering he came into The Chase as the regular-season champion and with the most points. Should Hamlin feel confident about making up some ground this Sunday at Charlotte? Well, when the series stopped here in the spring, he finished third. He got a win at this track back in 2022. 

 

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