2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson Favored For Charlotte
The Chase heads to Charlotte for the Bank of America 400, and the race gets the green flag on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.
However, bettors might want to note that Hurricane Isaias impacted the weekend, including the driver lineup.
Will Kyle Larson build on his lead in The Chase with a solid day at Charlotte, or will Denny Hamlin find his way to Victory Lane?
Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 11.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 2026
Kyle Larson: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Chase Briscoe: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Tyler Reddick: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Christopher Bell: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Ryan Blaney: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ty Gibbs: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Joey Logano: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Chase Elliott: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bubba Wallace: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Austin Cindric: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Carson Hocevar: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Corey Heim: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Chris Buescher: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Daniel Suárez: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Alex Bowman: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Ross Chastain: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Josh Berry: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Brad Keselowski: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Ryan Preece: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Austin Dillon: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Zane Smith: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Michael McDowell: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Erik Jones: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Connor Zilisch: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Riley Herbst: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Todd Gilliland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Austin Hill: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cole Custer: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +90000 (bet $10 to win $9,010 total)
Cody Ware: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:
The Favorite
Kyle Larson will start from the pole at Charlotte.
Because of inclement weather, Cup qualifying was scrapped but NASCAR's metrics formula put Kyle Larson starting from the pole. FOX Sports Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass noted that Larson only has one top five in Next Gen races on the Charlotte oval and that was his fifth in the race earlier this year in May. Going into Charlotte, Larson has a 40-point edge in The Chase standings ahead of second place.
One To Watch
How will Denny Hamlin fare at Charlotte as he tries to rebound in The Chase?
Speaking of second place in The Chase standings, enter Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 11 car has had an underwhelming postseason, which is particularly unfortunate considering he came into The Chase as the regular-season champion and with the most points. Should Hamlin feel confident about making up some ground this Sunday at Charlotte? Well, when the series stopped here in the spring, he finished third. He got a win at this track back in 2022.
WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT
NASCAR Chase Contenders Learning What The Math Already Indicated: Wins Matter
The math has spoken. Winning matters in The Chase.
-
Kyle Busch Celebrated For His Wins On And Off The Track
Kasey Kahne Returning To NASCAR With Full-Time Truck Ride In 2027
Layne Riggs Among Regular-Season Champs Hoping To Rally At Charlotte
-
NASCAR Chase Contenders Learning What The Math Already Indicated: Wins Matter
NASCAR Contender Rankings: Will Anyone In The Chase Catch Kyle Larson?
NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons
-
Brad Keselowski Out As Driver At RFK: 'I'm In A Good Spot Now'
Inside The Garage: Can Denny Hamlin Win The Chase After Wild First Five Races?
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin Favorite For Las Vegas