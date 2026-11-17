I thought the question was simple enough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Justin Allgaier had just won the O’Reilly Series title after not winning a race in The Chase.

But the points benefit for winning the regular-season championship gave Allgaier enough of a buffer to win the title, rewarding both his six-win regular season and consistently very good (but no wins) performance in The Chase.

So did NASCAR find the right balance of rewarding a great regular season to compensate for not scoring the most points in The Chase?

What followed was a lengthy Earnhardt response about the format.

First and foremost, Earnhardt wanted to see a bigger sample size. But how The Chase played out in all three national series — Kyle Larson, the seventh seed, won the Cup title with an awesome Chase while others faltered — showed how differently a Chase can play out.

Kyle Larson won the 2026 Chase after enter the postseason as the No. 7 seed. (Getty Images)

"I'm pretty happy with it," Earnhardt said after my question at the O’Reilly Series championship news conference. "I think we ride it out for a little while and don't change too much. Don't get too eager to change, even if there might be a little anomaly here and there.

"[We need to] get a good little sample size to really judge if there needs to be some adjustments made. I know a lot of work went into putting together what we have this year. I feel really good about it. Even on the Cup side, I'm pretty entertained and content with what we're watching and seeing."

The biggest question is whether a driver clinching a spot in the first stage of the final race is exciting enough to draw fans to watch the entire event?

It certainly isn’t Formula 1, where the champion was decided with three races remaining this year, but it also isn’t the former Cup format, where four drivers had a shot in the finale, virtually guaranteeing it would go down to the final lap.

Dale Jr. doesn't want to even the score for everybody in The Chase. (Getty Images)

"When we think about The Chase, we don't want to even the score for everybody," Earnhardt said. "We want to make it almost impossible for some guys. I think that's what we have.

"We do want sixth, fifth, seventh, eighth to have a chance, some realistic chance. We don't want 10th or 16th, … we don't want somebody coming from way behind to turn the sport upside down. I think it's in a good spot."

Larson earned 456 points in The Chase. Christopher Bell earned 402 and Joey Logano was third in points scored at 351. So he would have beaten everyone in The Chase except Bell no matter where anyone started.

With Bell as the sixth seed in this year’s Chase, Larson would have finished ahead of him in the standings with that margin even if Larson was 16th.

But that is what people want, right?

Larson's competitors stumbled as he made successful postseason run. (Getty Images)

Larson had an incredible postseason while the competition stumbled. If his competitors could have just been a little more consistent, they would have been right in the mix.

And how many people truly had a driver going from the lead to 11th back to the lead on the final lap at Talladega? If Larson finishes 10th in that race, that’s a 28-point difference right there and makes Homestead a nail biter (Larson won the title by 49 points).

As Earnhardt noted, as the years continue, the industry will see if any additional dynamics appear.

"I don't have a like or dislike at this point," he said. "I think it's too early to tell. A couple more years of this, we'll see if things are a little heavy weighted in terms of stage points and stuff like that.

"Stage points … kind of surprised at how important they were. I'm watching, even Trucks and O'Reilly and Cup together, and stage points are so important. They were nice in the past, but not so critical to the end game. It seems like they're very important now."

That seems like a positive.

Yes, the traditionalists frown on such rewards during a race. Yes, the traditionalists frown on any sort of reset in the points.

But this format had the drivers — whether they won the previous week or not and with no way of knowing they didn’t need to perform in an event — up on the wheel on every lap.

That seems like a mission accomplished.