The preseason Clash will feature a 22-driver field competing over 70 laps to kick off the NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR announced eligibility requirements for the preseason event scheduled for Feb. 12, eight days prior to the season-opening Daytona 500.

Formerly an event that featured pole winners to spark interest in the Daytona 500, the Clash has had a variety of formats and eligibility requirements over recent years. The race moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for three years from 2022-24, and then to the historic Bowman-Gray Stadium in North Carolina for 2025 and 2026.

The event, the first of 14 NASCAR Cup events televised by FOX Sports, goes back to its roots a little bit with the return to Daytona. It will be open to 2026 race winners, 2026 pole winners and former Daytona 500 and Cup champions who raced full-time in 2026. Dodge, which enters the series in 2027, will also get one spot for a full-time driver.

Who's In The Clash

15 drivers won races: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Shane van Gisbergen.

One driver who didn't win but won a pole: Ross Chastain.

Four past Daytona 500 winners who didn't win a race or a pole in 2026: Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

One past Cup champion who didn't win a race or a pole in 2026: Brad Keselowski

Dodge full-time driver: AJ Allmendinger or Ty Dillon

The race will be a 70-lap event with a competition caution at Lap 35, with a mandatory four-tire pit stop.

Practice and qualifying will be Friday, but practice will be single-car runs as the cars will have a different rules package that will allow them to go faster than 200 miles an hour. Qualifying will consist of one full lap, then almost another full lap before the car enters pit road for a four-tire stop. The pit stop will occur before the start-finish line on pit road, and the driver’s time will end once the driver reaches the start-finish line.