Toyota won 18 Cup races this year but found itself without a Cup title for the sixth consecutive year.

Ford won just eight Cup races and now the manufacturer's hopes rests with a new body that will return it to glory.

Chevrolet? It won 10 races and the title but until The Chase started and Hendrick drivers won four of the last nine races, Chevy teams didn’t seem to have a groove.

What does each manufacturer — as well as incoming manufacturer Dodge — need to focus on in the offseason?

Here’s a look:

Ford

The new Ford Dark Horse body was unveiled Wednesday, and the rear quarter panels had an obvious difference, with more pronounced indentations — almost like a little shelf.

The edges of the entire car and the lower side panels also seemed to have more of an indented look.

The goal is to help the drivers primarily on the 1.5-mile tracks.

"There's a lot to learn because there are so many different tracks, so many different ways to build these," Ford Racing’s Mark Rushbrook told me Wednesday. "We are committed, though, to working together with our teams as much as we can with all the CFD resources that we have, with the wind tunnel resources that we have.

Austin Cindric drove the No. 2 Air Force Ford Mustang Dark Horse during the inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway on Nov. 11, 2026. (Getty Images)

"But I am certain that every time we go on track, we're going to learn something more, and we'll keep working to get better."

Joey Logano said he isn’t an engineer, so he wouldn’t know exactly what will make this car better.

"What my involvement was is to say, ‘Hey, what do we need from it on the race track? What are the things that are most important from a downforce perspective, from a center of pressure perspective, and drag?’

"What are we willing to give? Because you can't just have it all. So those type of things are where the drivers and the crew chiefs are going to put their input in, and then it's up to the aero designers and engineers to be able to come up with making it look right to where it looks like the street vehicle but also has that performance where we’re looking."

Toyota

What Toyota needs to do is win a championship and it needs to have its teams be at their best over the final 10 weeks.

Toyota has won just three titles in its 20 years in Cup — 2015 and 2019 with Kyle Busch and 2017 with Martin Truex Jr.

"We have to figure out the win ratio to the championship ratio. It is just not been as good as it needs to be," Denny Hamlin said during a press conference at the season finale at Homestead. "That needs to be a deep dive and honestly figure out what needs to be changed.

Denny Hamlin believes Toyota needs to spend the offseason figuring out what needs to be changed. (Getty Images)

"I don't think we should just rinse and repeat and let's just do this all again next year. We really should think about what it's going to take to win the big prize at the end because our cars are too fast for there to be just a few."

Toyota Racing Development President Tyler Gibbs (no relation to Joe Gibbs) acknowledged that the lack of a title was disappointing in a year when they won 18 races.

"The car changes to the Next Gen car [in 2022] and we see some challenges there candidly," Gibbs said. "You look at last year, we won 14 races. This year, we won 18 races. It feels like we are getting back to a little bit of where we were in '17, '18, '19 — not that we were far off.

"But this is a really tough garage. They're going to take advantage of every single weakness, whether it's a mistake you make or whether it's them just excelling in the given moment, as we saw a number of times in the championship race itself.

"I don't think there's a fundamental flaw, if you will."

Chevrolet

Chevrolet needs to find the consistency.

Maybe it found it over the final 10 weeks, but the only Chevy team to win was Hendrick and that was only with two drivers (Kyle Larson and William Byron) over the final 10 weeks.

Spire earned a couple of wins in the first half of the year and Trackhouse won a couple on road courses with Shane van Gisbergen.

It might just be a reasonable evolution of introducing a new body in 2026 and building on what was learned.

The early Elliott wins and some early strong performances from Byron also might have given Chevrolet teams a false sense of confidence.

Did the early Elliott wins give Chevrolet false hope? (Getty Images)

"I'd say at the start of the season it, just flat out, did not live up to expectations," Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain, who missed The Chase, said during a press conference at Homestead.

"A lot of work has gone in since the first time we put this car on track. At the beginning of the season, at these downforce tracks, we have come a long way.

"It's pretty cool to see from my literal, physical seat in the car, how, from the first time we pulled on track with it, ... it’s incredible how, for it to be the same car, how much better it's driving now."

Larson, who won the Cup title, said it did not drive as well as expected at the start of the year.

"On paper, it looked like it was going to be a lot better in all categories," Larson said at a news conference at Homestead. "I was like, ‘Man, this should go win every race.’

"I also had kind of the thought that it will take some time. I just never thought we would be that far off.

"I feel like it's taken all year to get back to the point where we're almost as good as we were in the old car. I still don't think any of us Chevy guys are as good as we were with the other car. That's a bummer."

Dodge

Where do we begin?

The main thing for Dodge will be to try to be respectable on the track without notes, without a tech center and rushing to get its body approved for 2027.

They’ll be on the grid, and to many, that is an awesome thing.

For Kaulig Racing, at least it won’t be on an island compared to other Chevy Cup teams. It will at least be on an island, setting a foundation for Dodge.

Kaulig struggled in its first year with the Ram truck program, but team CEO Chris Rice said that at least most of the Cup car is the same, as they ran this year except for certain parts of the body.

"The truck side, we had to start from nothing," Rice said at a news conference at Homestead. "We didn't have anything. It’s not going to be easy, but we do have more information at our disposal than we ever had with the trucks."

Ford Drivers Enjoy Exhibition

Ford drivers seemed to enjoy their exhibition race as part of Ford’s Proud to Honor event that supported a variety of veteran-related charitable organizations.

Several competed in a 30-minute race on the Daytona road course.

Austin Cindric won the race ahead of Robert Noaker, who was a last-minute replacement for Ryan Blaney, who fell Monday night. Blaney's fall required medical attention and kept him from the postseason awards Tuesday and the event Wednesday.

Frankie Muniz also missed the event after a wreck in practice.

Austin Cindric got into Victory Lane at Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona. (Getty Images)

"I’ve done laps here in my sleep," Cindric told me and other reporters afterward. "I would have been frustrated if I wasn’t at least in the ballgame. I figured Robert was going to be a hard one to beat tonight, so a shout out to Blaney for giving us the hardest alternate driver to go up against."

Ryan Preece finished third in a race that included Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Noah Gragson, Layne Riggs and Ty Majeski among the NASCAR drivers in the event.

"Every January, I’m sitting on my couch watching [the Rolex 24], so I got to put some laps down on the road course," Preece told me and other reporters. "I like road racing. I feel like I’m not a terrible road racer. I enjoyed coming out here."

NHRA Finals

The NHRA completed its 75th anniversary season at Pomona and had some dramatics. Its "Chase" is called the Countdown and consists of the final six races. Points are reset prior to the Countdown and Pomona, the season finale, is worth more points (1.5x more than the others).

Two of the divisions were clinched early in the event.

Shawn Langdon clinched his second title in top fuel by winning his first-round matchup. And in pro stock, Dallas Glenn did the same but it was easier, as he had a bye in the first round and just had to take the lights for his second title.

The funny car division was the most intriguing.

Matt Hagan was leading coming into the weekend but lost in the first round. His closest competitor, Jordan Vandergriff, lost in the second round to his own John Force Racing teammate Alexis DeJoria. That left the door open for J.R. Todd, who had to win the event (and for Hagan to lose in the first round) to capture the title, and he did just that.

Todd won his first title since 2018.

"Unbelievable. ... When it’s your day, it’s your day," Todd said in his post-race news conference. "When I have the guys that I do in my corner, it gives me confidence as a driver."

Or, as Doug Kalitta, put it in his post-race news conference: "He got up on the wheel and drove the s--- out of that thing."

Both Todd and Langdon drive for Kalitta Motorsports, giving it a sweep of the nitro titles. It was Todd’s first title since 2018.

In pro stock motorcycle, Gaige Herrera claimed his third title. He won the Las Vegas final against Richard Gadson on Saturday, which was postponed to Pomona because of high winds, and then clinched the title by making it to the finals, while Gadson lost in the semifinals.

In The News

— Chase Elliott car chief Matt Barndt will become a truck series crew chief for Christian Eckes with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. He replaces Kevin Bellicourt, who takes over the general manager role at MHR. Darren Fraley, crew chief for Kris Wright this year, will crew chief Danel Hemric. Dewey Townsend, who was crew chief for the MHR part-time No. 20 truck, will crew chief MHR newcomer Nick Sanchez.

— John Klausmeier will move from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI Racing, where he will have a similar role as technical director.

— Chip Ganassi Racing has signed Alessandro de Tullio for the 2027 Indy NXT season. In addition to racing Indy NXT, de Tullio will be the team’s reserve driver for road and street courses.

— In NASCAR spotter news, TJ Majors, who has been spotting for Brad Keselowski, will spot for Josh Berry next year at Legacy. Tyler Reddick spotter Nick Payne announced he would move to Front Row Motorsports. And Kevin Hamlin won’t spot for Alex Bowman next year as he will spot for Riley Herbst at Legacy.

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They Said It

"There was no Rowdy without the fans. And there will never be another Rowdy. Because there was truly no one else like Kyle."

— Samantha Busch