Dodge Returns To NASCAR Cup Series With Kaulig In 2027

Dodge will return to NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2027, ending a 15-year hiatus from the top NASCAR national series.

No brand was announced Monday night for the Dodge cars, which will be fielded by Kaulig Racing and is expected to continue with its driver lineup of AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon.

The last time Dodge raced in the NASCAR Cup Series was back in 2012. (Getty Images)

Kaulig, which has competed in Chevrolet in Cup, has fielded five RAM-branded trucks in NASCAR’s truck series this year, with Brenden Queen its top driver in points at 14th.

Dodge is not expected to field more full-time cars than the two with Kaulig.

The move from trucks to starting a Cup organization in one year is an aggressive timeline but one advocated by Tim Kuniskis, who heads American brands for Dodge parent company Stellantis.

"We could spend three years planning, testing and perfecting … or we could do all three in real time, on the track," Kuniskis said in a statement. "It’s going to be exponentially harder this way. But slow has never been part of Dodge DNA."

In trucks, most teams use an Ilmor engine. In Cup, Dodge will have to field its own engine. No engine manufacturer was announced, but it is expected that ECR Engines (a division of RCR Enterprises) will build an engine for Dodge separate from the Chevrolets it builds for RCR.

The unique relationship shows just how important to the overall health of NASCAR that it is to have a fourth manufacturer join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

Dodge truck driver Brenden Queen during Talladega in October. (Getty Images)

"Dodge’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series is a significant milestone for the sport," NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. "This commitment speaks to Dodge’s belief in our sport and gives fans another reason to be excited about what’s ahead."

Stellantis has partnered with Kaulig to spearhead its entry into NASCAR, where Dodge last won the 2012 Cup title with Brad Keselowski but didn’t return in 2013 when it couldn’t find an organization it wanted as an anchor after Team Penske moved to Ford.

Keselowski is a free agent for 2027 but said during a news conference Saturday at Martinsville Speedway that he had not had any meaningful conversations with Dodge.

Dodge is active in other racing series, including in the NHRA with former Cup champion Tony Stewart.

The move to NASCAR should increase the exposure of Dodge, which will most likely debut in the preseason Clash on Feb. 13.

NASCAR has not announced eligibility parameters for the invitation-only event, but NASCAR Senior Vice President John Probst indicated Monday night that a Dodge will compete.

Probst said NASCAR is determining whether Dodge, as a new manufacturer, should get additional test dates beyond NASCAR's strict, very limited testing guidelines. He said the Dodge body has been approved but the actual body panels are still in production, so there is no car fully built that can be tested at this time.

Probst also said NASCAR isn't considering awarding additional charters to Kaulig or Dodge to coincide with Dodge's entry into the sport.