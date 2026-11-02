NASCAR Cup Series
Dodge Returns To NASCAR Cup Series With Kaulig In 2027
NASCAR Cup Series

Dodge Returns To NASCAR Cup Series With Kaulig In 2027

Published Nov. 3, 2026 10:24 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

Dodge will return to NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2027, ending a 15-year hiatus from the top NASCAR national series.

No brand was announced Monday night for the Dodge cars, which will be fielded by Kaulig Racing and is expected to continue with its driver lineup of AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon. 

The last time Dodge raced in the NASCAR Cup Series was back in 2012. (Getty Images)

Kaulig, which has competed in Chevrolet in Cup, has fielded five RAM-branded trucks in NASCAR’s truck series this year, with Brenden Queen its top driver in points at 14th.

Dodge is not expected to field more full-time cars than the two with Kaulig. 

The move from trucks to starting a Cup organization in one year is an aggressive timeline but one advocated by Tim Kuniskis, who heads American brands for Dodge parent company Stellantis.

"We could spend three years planning, testing and perfecting … or we could do all three in real time, on the track," Kuniskis said in a statement. "It’s going to be exponentially harder this way. But slow has never been part of Dodge DNA."

In trucks, most teams use an Ilmor engine. In Cup, Dodge will have to field its own engine. No engine manufacturer was announced, but it is expected that ECR Engines (a division of RCR Enterprises) will build an engine for Dodge separate from the Chevrolets it builds for RCR.

The unique relationship shows just how important to the overall health of NASCAR that it is to have a fourth manufacturer join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

Dodge truck driver Brenden Queen during Talladega in October. (Getty Images)

"Dodge’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series is a significant milestone for the sport," NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. "This commitment speaks to Dodge’s belief in our sport and gives fans another reason to be excited about what’s ahead."

Stellantis has partnered with Kaulig to spearhead its entry into NASCAR, where Dodge last won the 2012 Cup title with Brad Keselowski but didn’t return in 2013 when it couldn’t find an organization it wanted as an anchor after Team Penske moved to Ford.

Keselowski is a free agent for 2027 but said during a news conference Saturday at Martinsville Speedway that he had not had any meaningful conversations with Dodge.

Dodge is active in other racing series, including in the NHRA with former Cup champion Tony Stewart.

The move to NASCAR should increase the exposure of Dodge, which will most likely debut in the preseason Clash on Feb. 13. 

NASCAR has not announced eligibility parameters for the invitation-only event, but NASCAR Senior Vice President John Probst indicated Monday night that a Dodge will compete.

Probst said NASCAR is determining whether Dodge, as a new manufacturer, should get additional test dates beyond NASCAR's strict, very limited testing guidelines. He said the Dodge body has been approved but the actual body panels are still in production, so there is no car fully built that can be tested at this time.

Probst also said NASCAR isn't considering awarding additional charters to Kaulig or Dodge to coincide with Dodge's entry into the sport.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

NASCAR has a new headache after debates about the double-yellow lines and fuel mileage emerged after Talladega.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title

    4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title

    NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead

    Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead

    NASCAR Trending Image: Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release

    Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

    How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Kyle Larson Comfortable At No. 1 After Talladega

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Kyle Larson Comfortable At No. 1 After Talladega

    NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: How Will Kyle Larson Handle Points Lead With 2 Races Left?

    Inside The Garage: How Will Kyle Larson Handle Points Lead With 2 Races Left?

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Kyle Larson Taking Control Of The Chase With Talladega Rally

    4 Takeaways From Kyle Larson Taking Control Of The Chase With Talladega Rally

    NASCAR Trending Image: Joey Logano 'Happy To Be Alive' After Sliding Upside Down At Talladega

    Joey Logano 'Happy To Be Alive' After Sliding Upside Down At Talladega

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

    NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title
4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title
NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead
Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead
NASCAR Trending Image: Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release
Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes