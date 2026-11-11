Frankie Muniz Taken To Hospital After Daytona Crash
Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Fla.) — Frankie Muniz was transported to a hospital following an accident Wednesday afternoon in practice for a Ford Racing event.
The 40-year-old Muniz was awake and alert, according to a statement from Ford Racing.
"Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway," the Ford Racing statement said.
"He was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. He is awake and alert."
Known for his roles in "Malcolm In The Middle" and "Agent Cody Banks," Muniz competes in a variety of racing series.
Frankie Muniz competes in a variety of racing series. (Getty Images)
He finished 25th in competing in 21 of 25 events of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He also teamed with Tyler Stone to win the 2026 Pirelli GT4 America Am class championship.
Muniz has had support from Ford Racing in recent years and was one of 12 drivers scheduled to compete in the Veterans Day event designed to raise money for the Proud to Honor Fund, which supports six non-profits primarily focused on the military.
The cars are Mustang Dark Horse Rs, which are turn-key purpose-built race cars built by Ford Racing that amateurs and professionals can buy to compete in Ford-supported racing series and club racing events.
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