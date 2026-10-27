How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

NASCAR’s double-yellow line rule caused NASCAR a little bit of a headache again this week as questions remained about whether Kyle Larson went below the lines in his race-winning pass last Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

The rule has been around for decades, as NASCAR doesn’t want drivers to try to make a pass on the apron and then try to merge back into traffic when the apron narrows to the racing groove.

That is a recipe for even a bigger wreck than what is common at Daytona and Talladega.

Should Kyle Larson have been penalized at Talladega?

The rule reads:

— Vehicles must compete above the double-painted lines at all times.

— Passing below the double-painted lines to advance position will result in a black flag.

— Forcing another vehicle below the double-painted lines to block a pass may result in a black flag.

— Below the double-painted lines is defined as when the vehicle’s left-side tires are below the left line of the inside double-painted lines that separate the apron from the racing surface.

Still, there is no real clear definition of what constitutes "below."

NASCAR says its interpretation (clarified from the weekend) is the entirety of both left-side tires and that if any part of either tire is on the line, then it’s good.

That makes perfect sense, although in many sports, out of bounds means that any part of the body is on or outside the lines. And it’s also hard to tell whether both tires are on the line because, at many angles — if not all angles — the inside part of the tire is hard to see.

Most cameras are at angles with very few head-on looks or shots directly above that give a 100 percent accurate view.

The rule also notes advance position, which is another subject of debate.

What is enough to advance position?

Kyle Larson and his team celebrate after getting into Victory Lane at Talladega.

Taken somewhat literally, that could mean the leader could never be penalized and there was a time in NASCAR where that seemed to be the interpretation.

That’s no longer the case, as the basis now is whether a driver improved or retained their position in relationship to second.

Plus, there is part of the rule that says "compete above," which gives NASCAR an out saying a driver didn't compete above the line.

So NASCAR has a lot of leeway to make decisions and change interpretations based on the racing at Daytona, Atlanta (where the double lines are white, not yellow) and Talladega.

From the photos and video of Larson’s car, it could easily be argued that there is part of the left-side tire on the yellow line.

Some critics are arguing that Larson's left tires were on the double-yellow line as he fought for the lead at Talladega.

Maybe using GPS, NASCAR could show something that confirmed that, but NASCAR could also probably argue that he didn’t advance his position. Some also would say he was reacting to those cars in the middle groove, but it didn't appear he was forced below.

So what’s the answer?

The first is to announce a penalty if it is warranted.

NASCAR, on its "Hauler Talk" podcast, said that Austin Hill would have been penalized for being the last car on the lead lap because he did go below the yellow line — except that is where he finished, so there was no need to issue a penalty. Still, for the record and for precedence, a penalty should have been announced.

Get rid of the double-yellow line rule for the last lap?

That sounds good, at least in theory. And trying that doesn't seem unreasonable. But do that and then see the drivers wreck every last lap and the reaction would be, "why did NASCAR ever change the rule?" Ryan Blaney scoffed at that idea on the "Door Bumper Clear" podcast.

Use technology to do a more extensive review of the final lap? It is done in other sports, but NASCAR needs to get a decision on a winner as quickly as possible.

And, frankly, if it’s so close that it cannot tell with the naked eye and some video, then let that pretty much be a tie that goes to the runner.

And speaking of technology — how much has tech ruined superspeedway racing to begin with, as seen in Talladega's opening stage?

RFK Teammates Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher drafted together at Talladega.

Seeing the RFK drivers opt to go full throttle after 30 laps was fun and hopefully, it will mean more teams will consider racing that way in the future.

RFK’s Ryan Preece said, if NASCAR offered serious lap leader money (a certain amount for each lap led) that it might give more incentive for drivers to do that.

My favorite idea?

Require a four-tire pit stop for any pit stop under green or at the stage break. That will mean drivers won't need to save much fuel because they know they will have to spend eight or nine seconds on pit road instead of just a few seconds for enough fuel to get to the end of the stage.

Sure, there would be complications regarding whether teams will need an additional set of tires. But at least that is as fair of a way to do it and brings the pit crews into play more than fuel mileage. That seems to be the better, more entertaining choice.

It does look like NASCAR has a decent handle on the package. Could Kyle Larson have gone from first to 11th to first with the old seven-inch spoiler? That certainly is debatable.

And that debate is one that deserves more attention than arguing over whether a car is an inch beyond the double-yellow lines.