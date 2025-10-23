2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney Favored for Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville for the Xfinity 500 2025.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Ryan Blaney (+400) is favored to get into victory lane, but Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin (+500) are right on his heels on this board.

Which driver will take the checkered flag at the last elimination race before the Cup Series heads to Phoenix for the championship?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 23.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Xfinity 500 2025

Ryan Blaney : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kyle Larson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denny Hamlin : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Christopher Bell : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chase Elliott: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

William Byron : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Joey Logano : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ross Chastain : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyler Reddick : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Carson Hocevar : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Austin Cindric : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Kyle Busch : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Chris Buescher : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ryan Preece : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Austin Dillon : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Noah Gragson : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Daniel Suarez : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Erik Jones : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Justin Haley : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Casey Mears: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Cody Ware : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

