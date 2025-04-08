NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Denny Hamlin favored to win Food City 500 at Bristol Updated Apr. 8, 2025 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol this weekend for the Food City 500 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last weekend at Darlington, Denny Hamlin got into victory lane, making it back-to-back wins for the No. 11 team. Another huge storyline coming out of Darlington was William Byron's dominant day ending in a second-place finish.

Who will take the checkered flag at Bristol? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food City 500

Denny Hamlin : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kyle Larson : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Ryan Blaney : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chase Elliott : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

William Byron : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tyler Reddick : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Berry : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ryan Preece : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Noah Gragson : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Cindric : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Daniel Suarez : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cole Custer : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Jesse Love: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Corey Lajoie: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Josh Bilicki: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share