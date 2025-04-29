NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Texas Entry List: All 38 drivers for Würth 400 Updated Apr. 29, 2025 2:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Texas Motor Speedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 38 cars registered for the race.

Check out the entry list for this year's Würth 400.

2025 NASCAR Texas Entry List

