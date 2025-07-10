2025 NASCAR Sonoma qualifying: Order for Toyota / Save Mart 350

NASCAR Cup Series
Published Jul. 11, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Sonoma Raceway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on TNT at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on truTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Sonoma qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Sonoma Qualifying Order

Group A

  1. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  2. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  3. Cole Custer (#41)
  4. Austin Dillon (#3)
  5. Noah Gragson (#4)
  6. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  7. Josh Berry (#21)
  8. Michael McDowell (#71)
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  10. Cody Ware (#51)
  11. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  12. William Byron (#24)
  13. Justin Haley (#7)
  14. Katherine Legge (#78)
  15. Ty Dillon (#10)
  16. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  17. Austin Cindric (#2)
  18. Erik Jones (#43)
  19. Riley Herbst (#35)

Group B

  1. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  2. Christopher Bell (#20)
  3. Zane Smith (#38)
  4. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  5. Chris Buescher (#17)
  6. Chase Elliott (#9)
  7. Joey Logano (#22)
  8. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  9. Kyle Larson (#5)
  10. Ross Chastain (#1)
  11. Ryan Preece (#60)
  12. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  13. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  14. Kyle Busch (#8)
  15. Alex Bowman (#48)
  16. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  17. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  18. Tyler Reddick (#45)
