2025 NASCAR Sonoma qualifying: Order for Toyota / Save Mart 350
Published Jul. 11, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Sonoma Raceway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on TNT at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday on truTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Sonoma qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Sonoma Qualifying Order
Group A
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- William Byron (#24)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Katherine Legge (#78)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
Group B
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
