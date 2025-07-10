NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Sonoma qualifying: Order for Toyota / Save Mart 350 Published Jul. 11, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Sonoma Raceway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on TNT at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday on truTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Sonoma qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Sonoma Qualifying Order

Group A

Group B

