2025 NASCAR Odds: Christopher Bell Favorite for South Point 400 at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Vegas for the South Point 400.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Christopher Bell (+470) is favored to get into victory lane, but Denny Hamlin (+550) and Kyle Larson (+660) aren't too far behind.

So who takes the checkered flag today?

Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 12.

South Point 400

Christopher Bell : +470 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Denny Hamlin : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Larson : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

William Byron : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Chase Elliott: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Chase Briscoe : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alex Bowman : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ty Gibbs : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Josh Berry : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Kyle Busch : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Daniel Suarez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ryan Preece : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Cindric : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Justin Haley : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



