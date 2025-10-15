2025 NASCAR Odds: Byron, Blaney, Logano, Cindric Tied at Top for Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega this weekend for the YellaWood 500.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Currently, there's a four-way tie for favorite on the oddsboard. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are all sitting at +1000 to win this Sunday at the superspeedway.

So who will take the checkered flag?

Let's dive into the lines for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 15.

YellaWood 500 2025

William Byron : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joey Logano : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Austin Cindric : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Kyle Larson : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Denny Hamlin : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Christopher Bell : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Brad Keselowski : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tyler Reddick : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Daniel Suarez : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Josh Berry : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ryan Preece : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Dillon : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Michael McDowell : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Carson Hocevar : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Todd Gilliland : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Justin Haley : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Dillon : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Erik Jones : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Zane Smith : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Noah Gragson : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Cole Custer : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Riley Herbst : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Hill: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cody Ware : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Anthony Alfredo: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

BJ McLeod: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Casey Mears: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

