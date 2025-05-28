NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Published May. 28, 2025 3:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville this weekend for the Cracker Barrel 400.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Charlotte, Kyle Larson (+340) closed as the favorite. But he encountered misfortune at both the Indy 500 and then at the Coca-Cola 600, and Ross Chastain (+1800) ended up getting into victory lane.

Will Larson redeem himself at Nashville Superspeedway or will another driver take the checkered flag?

Check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 28.

Cracker Barrel 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Denny Hamlin : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Christopher Bell : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

William Byron : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ryan Blaney : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ross Chastain : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joey Logano : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Busch : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Alex Bowman : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ryan Preece : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bubba Wallace : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Cindric : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Suarez : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Corey Heim: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Michael McDowell : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Justin Haley : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



