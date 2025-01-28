NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Clash odds: Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe favorites at Bowman Gray Updated Jan. 28, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The unofficial start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway this weekend with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on FOX.

Notably, the Clash had run at Los Angeles' historic Coliseum since 2022.

However, the league's decision to move the exhibition race from Southern California to Winston-Salem, North Carolina meant that the race would land at another popular track. Bowman Gray gained notoriety after being featured on "MadHouse," a docuseries that followed modified race car drivers at the track.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race. Can the reigning Clash champion get into victory lane at Bowman Gray this weekend?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the odds at Caesars Sportsbook as of Jan. 28.

NASCAR Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Kyle Larson : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Chase Briscoe : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Denny Hamlin : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Christopher Bell : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Joey Logano : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Busch : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

William Byron : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Tyler Reddick : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ryan Preece : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ross Chastain : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Dillon : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Justin Haley : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cole Custer : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tim Brown: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Burt Myers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Carson Hocevar : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Austin Cindric : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Noah Gragson : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Daniel Suarez : +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Riley Herbst: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Erik Jones : +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Garrett Smithley: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share