NASCAR Clash headed to Bowman Gray in 2025 after three years at L.A. Coliseum

The preseason NASCAR Clash will run Feb. 2 at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium, a quarter-mile track in a stadium that also serves as the home of Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University football.

The track, which rose to notoriety as part of a past docuseries "Madhouse," will play host to the preseason exhibition race for its first Cup event since 1971. The track, which had Cup events from 1958-71, still has weekly races in the summer and has played host to NASCAR regional and modified events.

The facility is owned by the city of Winston-Salem and NASCAR took over the promotional rights for racing there this year.

"Bowman Gray Stadium has a storied history in motorsports, so we look forward to bringing the Cup Series back to this revered racetrack for the first time since 1971," NASCAR Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy said in a statement.

No start time nor format was announced for the race, which will be televised on FOX and take place on the Sunday two weeks prior to the Daytona 500. FOX and NASCAR will collaborate on a 1-hour documentary on the return of Cup racing to the track.

The Clash for the past three years has been conducted on a temporary track built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

NASCAR has not announced a full schedule for 2025.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

