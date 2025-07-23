NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin Open As Favorites For Brickyard 400
Jul. 23, 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Brickyard 400.

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last weekend at Dover, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson closed as the favorites at +450. Hamlin ended up getting into victory lane for the second year in a row at the track. 

This week, the early line at the top of the board looks similar to last week's, as Larson and Hamlin open as favorites again. Will one of them take the checkered flag on Sunday?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 23.

Brickyard 400 2025

Kyle Larson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Ryan Blaney: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
William Byron: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Elliott: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Christopher Bell: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chris Buescher: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Joey Logano: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Brad Keselowski: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Carson Hocevar: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Kyle Busch: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Bubba Wallace: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ross Chastain: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Austin Cindric: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Josh Berry: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Ryan Preece: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Daniel Suarez: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Erik Jones: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Michael McDowell: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Austin Dillon: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Justin Haley: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Jesse Love: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Cole Custer: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Jesse Love: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Josh Bilicki: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Katherine Legge: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

