NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Michigan qualifying: Order for FireKeepers Casino 400 Published Jun. 5, 2025 9:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Michigan International Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 2 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Michigan qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Michigan Qualifying Order

NASCAR Cup Series: Cracker Barrel 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Cracker Barrel 400!

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more