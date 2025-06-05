NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Michigan qualifying: Order for FireKeepers Casino 400

Published Jun. 5, 2025 9:30 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Michigan International Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 2 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Michigan qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Michigan Qualifying Order

  1. Noah Gragson (#4)
  2. Cody Ware (#51)
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  4. Justin Haley (#7)
  5. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  6. Alex Bowman (#48)
  7. Austin Dillon (#3)
  8. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  9. Riley Herbst (#35)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10)
  11. Josh Berry (#21)
  12. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  13. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  14. Ryan Preece (#60)
  15. Cole Custer (#41)
  16. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  17. Michael McDowell (#71)
  18. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  19. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  20. Zane Smith (#38)
  21. Austin Cindric (#2)
  22. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  23. Chris Buescher (#17)
  24. Kyle Busch (#8)
  25. Erik Jones (#43)
  26. Chase Elliott (#9)
  27. Ross Chastain (#1)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  29. Christopher Bell (#20)
  30. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  31. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  32. Kyle Larson (#5)
  33. Joey Logano (#22)
  34. William Byron (#24)
  35. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  36. Ryan Blaney (#12)

