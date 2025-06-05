NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Michigan qualifying: Order for FireKeepers Casino 400
Published Jun. 5, 2025 9:30 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Michigan International Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 2 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Michigan qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Michigan Qualifying Order
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- William Byron (#24)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
