NASCAR Cup Series
2025 Daytona 500 Entry List: All 45 drivers attempting to make the field
Updated Feb. 12, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET
The 2025 Daytona 500 is just days away. As we gear up for qualifying and practices, let's check out the entry list for this year's event.
Below is the full 45-driver entry list including names, car numbers and teams:
- Corey LaJoie (1, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ross Chastain (1, Trackhouse Racing)
- Austin Cindric (2, Team Penske)
- Austin Dillon (3, Richard Childress Racing)
- Noah Gragson (4, Front Row Motorsports)
- Kyle Larson (5, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Brad Keselowski (6, RFK Racing)
- Justin Haley (7, Spire Motorsports)
- Kyle Busch (8, Richard Childress Racing)
- Chase Elliott (9, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ty Dillon (10, Kaulig Racing)
- Denny Hamlin (11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Blaney (12, Team Penske)
- AJ Allmendinger (16, Kaulig Racing)
- Chris Buescher (17, RFK Racing)
- Chase Briscoe (19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Christopher Bell (20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Josh Berry (21, Wood Brothers Racing)
- Joey Logano (22, Team Penske)
- Bubba Wallace (23, 23XI Racing)
- William Byron (24, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Todd Gilliland (34, Front Row Motorsports)
- Riley Herbst (35, 23XI Racing)
- Zane Smith (38, Front Row Motorsports)
- Justin Allgaier (40, JR Motorsports)
- Cole Custer (41, Haas Factory Team)
- John Hunter Nemechek (42, Legacy Motor Club)
- Erik Jones (43, Legacy Motor Club)
- JJ Yeley (44, NY Racing Team)
- Tyler Reddick (45, 23XI Racing)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47, Hyak Motorsports)
- Alex Bowman (48, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Cody Ware (51, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ty Gibbs (54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Martin Truex Jr. (56, Tricon Garage)
- Ryan Preece (60, RFK Racing)
- Anthony Alfredo (62, Beard Motorsports)
- Chandler Smith (66, Garage 66)
- Michael McDowell (71, Spire Motorsports)
- Carson Hocevar (77, Spire Motorsports)
- BJ McLeod (78, Live Fast Motorsports)
- Jimmie Johnson (84, Legacy Motor Club)
- Shane van Gisbergen (88, Trackhouse Racing)
- Hélio Castroneves (91, Trackhouse Racing)
- Daniel Suárez (99, Trackhouse Racing)
For more, check out our primer of who is already in the field and how Daytona 500 qualifying works.
