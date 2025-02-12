NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Daytona 500 Entry List: All 45 drivers attempting to make the field Updated Feb. 12, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Daytona 500 is just days away. As we gear up for qualifying and practices, let's check out the entry list for this year's event.

Below is the full 45-driver entry list including names, car numbers and teams:

For more, check out our primer of who is already in the field and how Daytona 500 qualifying works.

