NTT INDYCAR SERIES A guide to picking a Wienermobile for the inaugural Wienie 500 Published May. 20, 2025 6:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Drivers, start your … Wienermobiles?

On Friday afternoon, ahead of Sunday's Indianapolis 500 , Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles will hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and compete in the inaugural "Wienie 500" race.

The race is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. ET during race week’s annual Carb Day festivities, and will be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

It marks the first time in a decade all six vehicles in the company fleet will be at the same location, and it’s the first time the Wienermobiles have ever raced. Because of that, it might be hard to pick a favorite, but there are other things that can be considered when choosing your team.

Here's your guide to picking a Wienermobile for the Wienie 500:

Chi Dog (Midwest)

For fans of:

Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls

For people who:

Refuse to put ketchup on their hot dog

Know someone who grew up with Pope Leo XIV

Still watch their "Super Bowl Shuffle" VHS tape

New York Dog (East)

For fans of:

New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Yankees

For people who:

Always pet the bodega cat

Say "Bing Bong" after Knicks wins

Salute 27 rings

ADVERTISEMENT

Slaw Dog (Southeast)

For fans of:

Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, UNC Tar Heels

For people who:

Know biscuits can be eaten at breakfast, lunch or dinner

Think they have the best BBQ

Know rubbin' is racin'

Sonoran Dog (Southwest)

For fans of:

Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, New Mexico Lobos

For people who:

Don't mind a little (or a lot of) spice

Have seen a UFO or know someone who's seen a UFO

Call it a dry heat

Chili Dog (South)

For fans of:

Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros

For people who:

Also think they have the best BBQ

Look good in burnt orange

Know the State Fair of Texas is hallowed ground

Seattle Dog (Northwest)

For fans of: Seattle Seahawks, Washington Huskies, Seattle Mariners

For people who:

Miss the SuperSonics

Never threw out their flannel

Can't talk about the 2015 Super Bowl without feeling sick (run the dang ball!)

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more