A guide to picking a Wienermobile for the inaugural Wienie 500
Drivers, start your … Wienermobiles?
On Friday afternoon, ahead of Sunday's Indianapolis 500, Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles will hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and compete in the inaugural "Wienie 500" race.
The race is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. ET during race week’s annual Carb Day festivities, and will be streamed on the FOX Sports app.
It marks the first time in a decade all six vehicles in the company fleet will be at the same location, and it’s the first time the Wienermobiles have ever raced. Because of that, it might be hard to pick a favorite, but there are other things that can be considered when choosing your team.
Here's your guide to picking a Wienermobile for the Wienie 500:
Chi Dog (Midwest)
For fans of:
Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls
For people who:
- Refuse to put ketchup on their hot dog
- Know someone who grew up with Pope Leo XIV
- Still watch their "Super Bowl Shuffle" VHS tape
New York Dog (East)
For fans of:
New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Yankees
For people who:
- Always pet the bodega cat
- Say "Bing Bong" after Knicks wins
- Salute 27 rings
Slaw Dog (Southeast)
For fans of:
Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, UNC Tar Heels
For people who:
- Know biscuits can be eaten at breakfast, lunch or dinner
- Think they have the best BBQ
- Know rubbin' is racin'
Sonoran Dog (Southwest)
For fans of:
Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, New Mexico Lobos
For people who:
- Don't mind a little (or a lot of) spice
- Have seen a UFO or know someone who's seen a UFO
- Call it a dry heat
Chili Dog (South)
For fans of:
Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros
For people who:
- Also think they have the best BBQ
- Look good in burnt orange
- Know the State Fair of Texas is hallowed ground
Seattle Dog (Northwest)
For fans of: Seattle Seahawks, Washington Huskies, Seattle Mariners
For people who:
- Miss the SuperSonics
- Never threw out their flannel
- Can't talk about the 2015 Super Bowl without feeling sick (run the dang ball!)
BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:
- Pato O'Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’
- Marcus Ericsson calls winning 2022 Indy 500 'a dream come true' in letter to fans
- 2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
- Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites
- Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history
- INDYCAR Power Rankings: Will the Indy 500 jumble this list?
How to watch INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming
Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 6
Indy Grand Prix can be 'good for the heart' but doesn't predict speed for Indy 500
2025 Indy 500 Schedule: Practices, Qualifications, Race
2025 Indy 500 Entry List: All 34 drivers and 12 teams
Alex Palou is on fire this season and no one has an extinguisher
2025 INDYCAR odds: Which drivers will win, place or show at Sonsio Grand Prix?
2025 INDYCAR Schedule: When is the next race, dates, times
2025 Indy 500 odds: Josef Newgarden, Will Power plummet after penalties
